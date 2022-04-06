Eastern Conference showdown pits Columbus against Philadelphia

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laine leads the Blue Jackets with 25 goals and has 52 points. Jakub Voracek has two goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Cam Atkinson leads the Flyers with 50 points, scoring 23 goals and adding 27 assists. Joel Farabee has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 2-5-3, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.8 assists, four penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with an .894 save percentage.

Flyers: 3-7-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.2 assists, three penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while allowing 3.6 goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Joonas Korpisalo: out for season (hip).

Flyers: Nick Seeler: out (lower-body), Zack MacEwen: day to day (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.