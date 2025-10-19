Eastern Michigan squares off against Ohio in MAC play

Key stats

Eastern Michigan Offense

Overall: 366.3 yards per game (84th in FBS)

Passing: 224 yards per game (73rd)

Rushing: 142.3 yards per game (89th)

Scoring: 24.5 points per game (89th)

Eastern Michigan Defense

Overall: 451.8 yards per game (130th in FBS)

Passing: 199.3 yards per game (44th)

Rushing: 252.5 yards per game (136th)

Scoring: 33.5 points per game (125th)

Ohio Offense

Overall: 427.3 yards per game (41st in FBS)

Passing: 212.9 yards per game (89th)

Rushing: 214.4 yards per game (20th)

Scoring: 29.4 points per game (62nd)

Ohio Defense

Overall: 385.9 yards per game (92nd in FBS)

Passing: 226 yards per game (75th)

Rushing: 159.9 yards per game (92nd)

Scoring: 25.3 points per game (76th)

Eastern Michigan is 133rd in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 49.5% of the time. Ohio ranks 39th on offense, converting on 44.7% of third downs.

Eastern Michigan leads the FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 100% of trips.

Eastern Michigan is 121st in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:29, compared to Ohio's 24th-ranked average of 31:53.

Team leaders

Eastern Michigan

Passing: Noah Kim, 1,792 yards, 12 TDs, 6 INTs, 61.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Dontae McMillan, 674 yards on 116 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Nick Devereaux, 288 yards on 22 catches, 3 TDs

Ohio

Passing: Parker Navarro, 1,471 yards, 9 TDs, 5 INTs, 65.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Sieh Bangura, 628 yards on 121 carries, 7 TDs

Receiving: Chase Hendricks, 693 yards on 47 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Eastern Michigan was defeated by Miami (OH) 44-30 on Saturday, Oct. 18. Kim passed for 309 yards on 20-of-36 attempts (55.6%) with four touchdowns and two interceptions. McMillan had 37 rushing yards on 11 carries, adding one reception for six yards. Harold Mack had six receptions for 179 yards and two touchdowns.

Ohio won 48-21 over Northern Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 18. Navarro led Ohio with 205 yards on 17-of-23 passing (73.9%) for no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball nine times for 43 yards and one rushing touchdown. Bangura carried the ball 22 times for 147 yards and scored three touchdowns. Hendricks recorded 108 yards on 10 catches.

Next game

Eastern Michigan hosts Bowling Green on Nov. 8. Ohio hosts Miami (OH) on Nov. 4.