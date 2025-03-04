Eastern Michigan takes on Ohio after Nelson's 25-point showing

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -10.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan takes on Ohio after Da'Sean Nelson scored 25 points in Eastern Michigan's 84-73 victory against the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Bobcats are 12-2 on their home court. Ohio is third in the MAC scoring 79.6 points while shooting 47.0% from the field.

The Eagles are 8-8 in conference play. Eastern Michigan allows 76.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.0 points per game.

Ohio scores 79.6 points per game, 3.3 more points than the 76.3 Eastern Michigan allows. Eastern Michigan has shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 45.1% shooting opponents of Ohio have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Clayton averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. AJ Brown is shooting 49.1% and averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

Jalen Terry is averaging 17.1 points and 1.6 steals for the Eagles. Nelson is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 78.2 points, 28.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 72.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.