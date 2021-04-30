Eaton serves 1-game suspension for aggressive actions

Easton was suspended for one game on April 20 and fined by Major League Baseball senior vice president of on-field operations Michael Hill, who cited him for inciting the benches-clearing incident. Eaton originally appealed.

Rather than proceed to an appeals hearing before MLB special adviser John McHale Jr., Eaton accepted the penalty and served it in the second game of a doubleheader against Detroit. Eaton was 0 for 3 as Chicago won the opener 3-1.