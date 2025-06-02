Eberle has 11 strikeouts, Louisville beats Wright State 6-0, sweeps Nashville Regional

Eberle (6-2) gave up two hits with three walks over 6 1/3 scoreless innings. Wyatt Danilowicz struck out four in 2 2/3 no-hit innings for his third save of the season.

Lucas Moore led off the game with a single, moved to third on a double by Matt Klein and Zion Rose drew a four-pitch walk to load the bases. King hit a double to the gap to give the Cardinals a 2-0 lead.

Klein had an RBI single in the fifth, Neighbors added a run-scoring double in the sixth and Alicea's two-run single in the eighth capped the scoring.

Wright State beat No. 1 national seed Vanderbilt 5-4 in a loser-out game earlier Sunday. Louisville sent the Commodores to the loser's bracket with a 3-2 win on Saturday.

