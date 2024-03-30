Eddie Rosario's sacrifice fly caps 3-run 9th inning off Alexis Díaz as Nationals beat Reds 7-6

Díaz, who had 37 saves in 40 chances last year, walked CJ Abrams on four pitches leading off the ninth, gave up a one-out RBI single to Jesse Winker and then allowed Joey Meneses' single and a walk to Joey Gallo.

Díaz forced in the tying run when he hit Keibert Ruiz with a fastball. Pinch-runner Nasim Nuñez scored standing up on Rosario's opposite-field fly to left.

Kyle Finnegan pitched around a walk in the bottom half for the save as the Nationals rebounded from an opening 8-2 loss on Thursday.

Nationals third baseman Trey Lipscomb went 1 for 4 in his big league debut. The 23-year-old, a third-round draft pick in 2022, singled to left in his first at-bat in the third inning and then stole second. Lipscomb fielded Tyler Stephenson's grounder and threw to first for the game's final out.

Nationals starter Patrick Corbin gave up four runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings, including a two-run homer to Luke Maile an a solo shot to Jeimer Candelario.

Reds starter Hunter Greene allowed two runs and five hits while striking out seven in 4 2/3 innings.

Ruiz hit a solo homer in the eighth off Lucas Sims.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Nationals: Manager Dave Martinez said 3B Nick Senzel won't require surgery after Senzel broke his right hand during batting practice on Thursday. Senzel was put on the 10-day IL and the team selected the contract of Lipscomb from Triple-A Rochester.

Reds: Manager David Bell said LHP Sam Moll is healthy after missing spring training with a sore left shoulder. Moll is scheduled for a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville.

UP NEXT

RHP Nick Martinez makes his Reds debut against Nationals RHP Jake Irvin in the series finale on Sunday. ___

