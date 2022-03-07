Editorial Roundup: Ohio

But are disputed maps that will only last four years really the “best case?”

With the two sides, in theory, closer together with this third set of maps, what will it take to break through the standoff to find a true bipartisan compromise that could allow ten-year maps to be approved?

It requires two votes from each party on the commission to get to bipartisanship under Ohio’s voter-adopted redistricting rules, thus allowing the maps to last the full decade to the next Census. Without bipartisan buy-in, once this battle ends with agreed (or imposed) maps, Ohio politicians will be back at war in four short years. Do we really want that?

There is a better way to do this, to reach bipartisanship on the maps, which is what the voters wanted in the first place when they overwhelmingly reformed the process.

Commission Republicans could stop freezing Democrats out of deliberations over map contours. And Statehouse Democrats could consider that what is good for the fiercely partisan Faber may be bad for them -- and that more may be gained from a map for ten years than a map-drawing process overseen by a potentially more partisan Supreme Court majority four years hence.

For both sides, it’s a shopworn but apt maxim that people should not let what’s perceived as the perfect become enemy of what’s good – or good enough.

Could the current maps -- over which the sides are now arguing before the state Supreme Court -- be made good enough for two Democrats and two Republicans? Could a good-faith revisiting of the debate by the Redistricting Commission and all seven commissioners achieve breakthrough changes before the matter is fully ripe for a high court decision?

Although the third set of maps ostensibly tracks the Supreme Court’s requirements, the Redistricting Commission’s Democrats -- state Sen. Vernon Sykes, of Akron, and House Minority Leader Allison Russo, of Upper Arlington -- voted “no,” apparently because, cleveland.com’s Andrew J. Tobias reported, “19 of the Democratic-leaning House districts, and seven of the Democratic-leaning Senate districts, favor Democrats by 3 percentage points or less … (while) none of the Republican-leaning districts (is) that close.” And the Supreme Court had based its rejection of plans one and two in part because of districts that only favored Democrats by 1 percentage point.

It appears that partisans on the commission are still rolling the dice -- Republicans, that they’ve hit the sweet spot with their latest maps, and Democrats, that the Supreme Court will reject plan three, and that any plan four – regardless of who draws it – would offer Democrats better districts.

Yet the commission’s now-splintered GOP front includes two other statewide elected officials -- Gov. Mike DeWine and Secretary of State Frank LaRose -- who should in theory want to fulfill the voters’ legitimate expectation of a good-faith effort to reach compromise.

No one can foresee what the Supreme Court’s makeup will be in four years. And Republican Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor, who joined Democratic justices in rejecting plans one and two, is retiring Dec. 31.

So: The perfect – or the good? Both sides may want to reconsider their positions at this 11th hour, to end the gridlock, the lawsuits, the delays -- and to work together, finally, to come to bipartisan agreement on a set of maps. It would be about time. And it’s the right thing to do.

___

Columbus Dispatch. March 6, 2022.

Editorial: ‘It was that bad.’ 2 years later, is COVID beaten enough to ditch masks?

“The city of Columbus on the recommendation of Columbus Public Health is expected to lift its indoor mask mandate a day after The Arnold, “the largest multi-sport event in the world,” wraps up today.”

It’s been two years, but surely you remember March of 2020 well.

You may even recall shaking your head in disbelief on the 5th of the month when The Arnold Sports Festival became Ohio’s first major event forced to ban most spectators and partly cancel as fears of coronavirus spread.

Here we are nearly two years after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11, 2020.

Perhaps by chance, on the recommendation of Columbus Public Health, the city of Columbus is expected to lift its indoor mask mandate a day after The Arnold, “the largest multi-sport event in the world,” wraps up today.

The move follows the announcement of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new COVID-19 guideline allowing most Americans to go maskless indoors.

The 2020 Arnold was just the start of a nightmare that upended livelihoods and left millions without family members.

The setback, heartbreak and disappointment that began two years ago once seemed out the realm of possibility.

It really couldn’t be all that bad.

Surely government officials — including Gov. Mike DeWine, Columbus Mayor Andrew J. Ginther and Dr. Amy Acton, then the director of the Ohio Department of Health — were being too caution, going overboard.

It was that bad and the hospitalizations and deaths that followed show they didn’t go overboard.

Despite a backlash that grew over time and at points verged on violence, officials followed the science.

— DeWine declared a state of emergency March 9, 2020 after three people in Ohio tested positive for the virus.

— When a fifth case was reported just three days later, DeWine and Acton ordered schools to close, banned nursing homes and state psychiatric hospitals from having visitors and prohibited gatherings of more than 100 people.

— In the days that followed, restaurants were ordered closed to dine-in customers. Bars, movie theaters, indoor water parks, indoor trampoline parks, barbershops, tattoo parlors, beauty shops, bowling alleys, fitness centers, gyms and recreation centers were ordered to close.

— Families and friends were told not to gather with those who did not share their homes.

— Non-essential businesses were ordered to shut and stay-at-home orders were issued.

— Toilet paper, disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer became must-hoard items. Before the year ended, self-quarantine, social distance, herd immunity, PPE, flattening the curve and ‘Wine with DeWine’ became common utterances.

Have we reached the endemic?

A new variant could come along to set us back again, but many experts expect COVID-19 is entering an endemic phase. According to Yonatan Grad, Harvard University associate professor of immunology and infectious disease,s that would not means the virus has vanished, but that enough people have gained immunity from vaccination or natural infection.

At a press conference, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC’s director, cited the nation’s arsenal of tools to fight COVID-19 as the reason for the new guidance. They include COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters, broader testing, higher quality masks, access to new treatments and improved ventilation equipment.

“Over 200 million people have received a primary vaccine series and nearly 100 million have been boosted and millions more have had prior disease. With widespread population immunity, the overall risk of severe disease is now generally lower,” she said. “Now, as the virus continues to circulate in our communities, we must focus our metrics beyond just cases in the community and direct our efforts toward protecting people at high risk for severe illness and preventing COVID-19 from overwhelming our hospitals and our healthcare systems.”

Masks were recommended for people living in areas of substantial or high transmission under the CDC’s old guidelines.

The agency’s new guidance considers hospitalizations, the number of beds occupied by COVID patients, hospital capacity and caseloads.

Under the new metrics, 70% of Americans live in areas of low or medium risk, according to the CDC.

Face coverings on public transportation are still required until at least March 18 when the mandate is set to expire.

Is this the new normal?

This feels different, but it has felt different before.

Mask mandates have been lifted and other precautions were dialed back before, only to be reinstated due to outbreaks of the COVID-19 variants Omicron and Delta.

There is hope that we’ve turned a corner.

More than 20,000 masked spectators were expected to attend The Arnold, which draws athletes from around the globe to compete in 60 sports.

“It’s a testament that we can host large, safe events in Columbus and shows the state, country and even an international stage that things are happening in Columbus,” Brian Ross, president of Experience Columbus, told the Dispatch last week.

Time has proven that officials were right to tell Arnold organizers to cancel the expo in 2020.

There have been 950,000 American deaths - nearly 37,000 Ohioans included — from that virus that spreads person-to-person and can inflict severe damage to cells and tissue that line the air sacs in lungs.

We cannot stress enough that we are not out of the woods.

Cumulative Covid-19 deaths per capita are higher in the U.S. than other large, high-income countries, according to a New York Times analysis of data.

Those countries include Germany, France, Belgium, Sweden, Britain, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, Australia, Sweden and Japan.

Coronavirus is still among us — Ohio on Wednesday reported 1,171 new COVID-19 cases — but as President Joe Biden said as part of his State of the Union address Tuesday, severe cases are at their lowest nationwide point since July.

The nation has reached “a new moment in the fight against COVID-19” that’s closer to normalcy, Biden said before TV cameras and a room full of mostly maskless lawmakers.

Time will tell if we are really at that moment in the fight.

We cannot predict the future, but we can follow the science and hope this episode will soon be behind us.

___

Toledo Blade. March 4, 2022.

Editorial: UT should process Title IX complaints faster

The University of Toledo must do better processing Title IX complaints. It’s not about winning or losing a court case. It’s about doing the right thing. It’s also about protecting the integrity and reputation of the university.

Investigations should move swiftly to avoid the appearance, or reality, that Title IX charges aren’t an important matter at UT.

Title IX prohibits universities from discriminating against individuals based on gender or sex.

The U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals earlier this week reinstated a complaint by a student over sexual harassment by a professor. The complaint should never have had to end up in federal court. It was mishandled from the beginning.

A long gap existed between the initial reports of sexual harassment and any action by UT officials. It wasn’t just the student, a professor also supported her report. There was no response to that complaint for six months, court records allege. If correct, that is unacceptable.

It was only after a further complaint by another faculty member that things started moving. Those professors did the right thing — moving to protect students.

The accused professor, Erik Tyger, was placed on administrative leave and booted off campus Nov. 27, 2018. He was later fired.

That should have happened months earlier. His case is in arbitration.

Students need to feel safe on campus — safe from predatory professors and safe from predatory students.

Professors and staff also need protection. That’s one of the reasons Title IX exists. Yet Title IX does little good with lackadaisical enforcement.

The university, of course, didn’t want to comment on a matter still in litigation. A statement from the university after the appellate ruling said “the safety of our students is a top priority, and we strive to ensure UToledo is a safe and welcoming environment.” While that may be true, the school must do a better job of living that pledge.

Universities have an obligation to protect students from harassment. UT must devote more staff and resources to Title IX enforcement so these sort of failures here don’t occur again.

___

Youngstown Vindicator. March 6, 2022.

Editorial: Good news for Ohio Workers’ Compensation rates

For a fourth straight time, the Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation has been able to reduce the rate paid by private employers. According to BWC, this will save those Ohio employers nearly $106 million collectively in the coming fiscal year.

It is good to know government is working to save taxpayers and ratepayers money while it can, as there is no guarantee favorable conditions will last. But right now, the 10 percent rate cut is possible because of declining injury claims and relatively low medical inflation costs.

“We are at a 40-year low for average rate levels for Ohio employers, bolstering Ohio’s already strong business climate,” said BWC Administrator and CEO Stephanie McCloud. “I am thrilled we get to continue to cut rates for both private and public employers.”

As employers do a better job with workplace safety (including having transitioned to allowing some employees to work from home), they are reaping the rewards of that good work. What is encouraging is government’s willingness to let them keep some of the money they have earned. Assessments that make such a rate reduction possible should be standard practice across state bureaucracy.

Employers are to be congratulated then, in putting in the work to reduce claims in the first place; and the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation should get a pat on the back for keeping those rate cuts rolling.

___

Ironton Tribune. March 5, 2022.

Editorial: SOTU put Ohio in national spotlight

When President Joe Biden gave his first State of the Union address to Congress on Tuesday night, the Buckeye State played a big hand in the speech.

Most notably, Biden called on Congress to take action to aid veterans who are suffering health effects after exposure to toxic “burn pits” during their service in Iraq and Afghanistan. Effects of this exposure include headaches, numbness, dizziness and, in some cases, have been linked to cancer.

Sitting with first lady Jill Biden during the speech was Danielle Robinson, whose husband, Heath Robinson, was an Ohio veteran who died last year from lung cancer after being exposed to smoke from burn pits.

Mrs. Robinson also met with U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, before the speech. Brown was the author of legislation, which passed the Senate earlier this year and would establish a process by which the U.S. Veterans Administration could determine future presumptive conditions and provide overdue benefits to veterans who were exposed to the toxic pits.

Also sitting with the first lady was Refynd Duro, a progressive care unit nurse at Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center, who has been treating patients with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. Duro has been so committed to the effort, she has repeatedly had to quarantine away from her family. Her presence served to highlight the fight against the virus and the steps that need to be taken to get the pandemic behind us.

Brown also played a key role in the speech when he was quoted directly by the president, when he said we need to “bury the term rust belt” when describing the region’s economy. Brown used this phrase in a column in January, published in state newspapers (including here in The Ironton Tribune), in which he announced that Intel would be bringing 10,000 manufacturing jobs to the state in New Albany. Intel’s CEO, Pat Gelsinger, also sat with Dr. Biden during the president’s speech.

And lastly, the president made a proposal that should be of great interest to Ohioans. As one of the four goals in the Unity Agenda he announced at the close of the speech, Biden called on lawmakers to commit resources to tackling the opioid epidemic that has so greatly impact Ohio and other states. Biden is requesting $41 billion to invest in research, prevention, harm reduction, treatment and recovery services, as well as a change in rules that prevent doctors from administering some treatments.

The speech highlighted heroes from the state, efforts to revitalize its economy and the need to take on the addiction crisis.

It is good to see that Ohio is in the president’s focus and that he has built a partnership with its lawmakers on these issues.

END