Editorial Roundup: Ohio

The panel — made of five Republicans and two Democrats — didn’t do much, either, and also missed its deadline. So now the task goes back to the legislature. In this round, about one-third of Democrats have to approve the proposed congressional maps. If they don’t, the legislature can try again and pass a map with a simple majority that will only be good for four years.

We’re not psychics, but we think Ohio will ultimately end up with a four-year map that assures Republicans an overwhelming majority in the state’s congressional delegation. Maps that actually reflect voters’ preferences for Democratic candidates mean we would have maybe eight Republicans and seven Democrats — but past gerrymandering gave the Ohio GOP a 75% majority. It’s likely we will have more of the same.

Nationally, the stakes are high as Democrats struggle to keep their majority in the House in the 2022 midterm election.

Allowing real competition in general elections is not in the Republican playbook. The GOP prefers to ignore the 70% of people who passed state constitutional amendments aimed at ending gerrymandering — in Ohio, the practice of Republicans drawing red district maps that weaken Democrats’ voting power.

That majority of voting Ohioans, meanwhile, will be stuck paying the salaries of legislators and executive branch officeholders who can’t be bothered to put in real effort on fair districts.

Nothing will change until Republicans decide to stand up and show their support for voters who spoke clearly on this issue.

In the separate issue of Ohio Statehouse districts, it was clear that some GOP members of the Ohio Redistricting Commission had their doubts — but Republicans stuck together anyway.

For example, a deposition shows that Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, a Republican, found the rationale behind numbers to be “asinine.” In a text to his chief of staff, LaRose pondered voting no. Ultimately, he voted yes.

Also disturbing: LaRose, Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Auditor Keith Faber admitted in filings with the Ohio Supreme Court that they had no role in drafting or creating the maps.

In essence, they gave away their power to the other Republicans on the commission, Senate President Matt Huffman and House Speaker Bob Cupp. That in itself shows a lack of extensive negotiation with the two Democrats on the panel, Sen. Vernon Sykes and House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes, both of Akron.

Vernon Sykes says in filings with the Ohio Supreme Court that he was excluded from the mapmaking process. And Emilia Sykes claims the proposed plan was drafted in secret and presented to other commissioners “at the last minute.”

There is no excuse for this lack of negotiations and bipartisanship.

One excuse offered by Cupp is that the redistricting commission was hampered by the U.S. Census Bureau’s delays in delivering apportionment data. That excuse seems beside the point as it seems the staffers and consultants the Republicans did use were not sharing their information in public meetings.

If a gerrymandered map of congressional districts is passed, it will be no relief to the disillusioned Ohioans who again will see far-away and far-out representatives, such as Republicans Bob Gibbs of Lakeville and Jim Jordan of Urbana, get all the breaks.

Democrats in Washington, it’s said, struggle to agree on matters, but the Republicans are united. To maintain and improve their numbers, they have agreed on one strategy — to play hard ball all the time.

___

Cleveland Plain Dealer. Oct. 31, 2021.

Editorial: Has Ohio really sunk to muzzling those who urge honest conversations about race in our schools?

On May 25, 2020, George Floyd was murdered by Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin. The casual snuffing out of Floyd’s life, abetted by other officers, was captured on video and electrified the nation. It spawned not just protests but also widespread demands for change from shocked Americans -- changes not just in police practices but also in how we as a nation address issues of bias and systemic racism. It was as if a light bulb had gone off in our collective consciousness. Issues ignored too long were suddenly on the table, and some pertained to education -- improving equity and inclusion in our schools and creating a safe pace for conversations about race.

One consequence was the three-page “Resolution to Condemn Racism and to Advance Equity and Opportunity for Black Students, Indigenous Students and Students of Color” adopted on July 14, 2020, about seven weeks after Floyd’s killing, by the Ohio Board of Education in Columbus.

The resolution, as amended during the meeting, condemned “in the strongest possible terms, white supremacy culture, hate speech, hate crimes and violence in the service of hatred” and said the board itself would work to “engage our members in open and courageous conversations on racism and inequity” while offering training “to identify our own biases.” The resolution directed the Ohio Department of Education to examine curriculum and standards to see if any changes were needed to “eliminate bias” and ensure accuracy, and to encourage and support school districts, parents and communities in examining their own practices.

During discussion, Board President Linda Kohler, who had proposed the resolution, shared this with the board:

“I think about my little granddaughter Clare, ” Kohler said, as recorded in the minutes. “She seems to have every advantage. She’ll attend a great school, she has a stable family and a huge support system and generations of relatives who trust and value the education system. I want what Clare has for every single student in Ohio. Maybe we can’t give every child a stable family, but we can give them a great school, a support system and people in his or her life who trust and value the education system. That’s how and when we’ll know if we have achieved equity. When each child in Ohio has an equal opportunity to find happiness and success.”

The resolution was adopted 12-5 with one abstention.

A little more than a year later, the state board of education -- long considered a bureaucratic backwater, with its mix of elected members and those appointed by the governor -- has suddenly become a battleground in the culture wars.

Prompted in part by a Sept. 14, 2021 opinion from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost questioning some of the language in the 2020 anti-racism and equity resolution and warning that implicit bias training, as quoted in the board minutes, “often imputes collective guilt, moral deficiency or racial bias to entire swaths of people,” the board on Oct. 13 repealed the 2020 resolution by a 10-7 vote.

In its place, the state education board adopted a resolution “to promote academic excellence without prejudice or respect to race, ethnicity or creed” -- thereby making itself a backwater again.

Even worse, Kohler and board member Eric Poklar, who’d both voted for the 2020 equity resolution, and against its rescission, resigned from the board, with Kohler saying she was asked to do so by Gov. Mike DeWine (Poklar didn’t say why he left). Almost immediately, DeWine appointed two replacements – persons known to be close to Lt. Gov. Jon Husted.

Why does all this matter?

It’s a microcosm of the national conversation about race and how it’s playing itself out in real life. And, at ground level in Ohio, it’s a stark and troubling demonstration that, at least in this state right now, reality doesn’t count, and reform will be punished.

It signals that heartfelt, honest and well-intentioned efforts to achieve more equitable educational outcomes in Ohio will be swatted down and summarily disposed of.

Intolerance wears many faces -- so it’s a reminder, too, that those seeking to challenge the closed-mindedness and reflexive partisanship of some who should know better, including DeWine and Yost, will pay the price, sinking Ohio’s reputation along with it. Again.

___

Toledo Blade. Oct. 26, 2021.

Editorial: Ohio’s deadly year

For the first time in recorded history more people died in Ohio in 2020 than were born here. It is hard to imagine a more sobering statistic to sum up the coronavirus pandemic. And it should be a reality check for us all.

An analysis by the Columbus Dispatch shows roughly 143,661 Ohioans died last year while 129,313 were born, according to data from the Ohio Department of Health.

When 2020 began, of course, it would have been inconceivable that the year would end with more deaths than births in the state.

And in the early days of the pandemic, even as schools and businesses were shuttering and the full scope of the danger in our midst was becoming clear, we were still lighthearted enough to joke about a looming baby boom. So much for that.

The lingering pandemic has disrupted every aspect of our daily lives. And those disruptions are often what we focus on when we think about and talk about the coronavirus -- the canceled vacations, the Zoom meetings, the social distancing.

But even more often we are fixated on the politicized debates about public health, mask wearing, and vaccines.

And lost in all that is the stark reality that this pandemic has been killing dozens of Ohioans a day and sickening hundreds more. The virus killed an estimated 13,927 Ohioans in 2020 alone, according to the state health department. That means, the pandemic may account for 97 percent of the 14,348-person difference in births and deaths in 2020.

And deaths in Ohio for 2021 are again on track to outpace births for a second straight year. So far Ohio has logged 107,462 deaths and 100,781 births this year.

We have let ourselves get distracted by disagreements when we should be focused instead on the basic threat at hand. This virus is deadly and it is killing our loved ones, our friends, and our neighbors.

If the 2020 death statistics for Ohio do one thing, it should be to shake us out of our pandemic fog and remind us to focus instead on what matters -- taking care of ourselves and our communities and using common sense to mask up, maintain social distancing, and get vaccinated.

___

Marietta Times. Oct. 28, 2021.

Editorial: It should not take financial incentives to do the right thing

We know state governments have been pulling out all kinds of tricks to entice residents to save lives by getting the COVID-19 vaccine. But now the American Red Cross is so desperate to encourage people to save lives by donating blood that they, too, are getting creative.

It may not be a multi-million dollar lottery, but the Red Cross has come up with an interesting idea to entice blood donors.

“In honor of the new series, ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer,’ those who come to give Nov. 1-12, 2021, will automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Hawaii, courtesy of Amazon Prime Video,” according to a news release from the Red Cross. “The trip will transport you to where the series was filmed and includes round-trip airfare for two, hotel accommodations for nine nights, meals, $1,000 gift card for expenses and on-trip transportation with tour stops from Honolulu to Maui. Plus, those who come to donate Nov. 1-23 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, thanks to Amazon.”

Upcoming blood drives in Washington County include: From 1-6 p.m. Nov. 1, at Barlow Vincent Church of Christ; from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 15 at Marietta Memorial Hospital; from 1-6 p.m. Nov. 16 at First Presbyterian Church in Marietta; and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Lowell Volunteer Fire Department.

Other local drives can be found at RedCrossBlood.org.

Here’s the thing, just as with the COVID-19 vaccine, it should not take financial incentives to get people to do the right thing for their communities. Right now, the Red Cross says it needs at least 10,000 MORE donations each week to meet patient needs. The holidays will present a new challenge.

If you are eligible and able, please consider giving blood at one of our local drives. Your help is desperately needed, and you never know whose life you might save.

___

Youngstown Vindicator. Oct. 31, 2021.

Editorial: First impression can be economic development key

It’s been said you never get a second chance to make a first impression.

That could not have been made more clear than it was in the story relayed last week by the CEO of a Tennessee-based manufacturer at his company’s ribbon cutting and grand opening in Lordstown.

M&M Industries, maker of plastic pails, started production within the past month or so at its new Lordstown plant. Incredibly, company president / CEO Glenn H. Morris last week was already speaking about his expansion plans there.

“We’ll be expanding this building by several thousand square feet, over 70,000 square feet in the next year, almost 80,000,” Morris told the crowd that gathered inside the Henn Parkway plant Wednesday. “Right now what you see is probably 35 to 38 percent of what the plant will produce in the machines.”

The first shipments from the plant were made three weeks ago. M&M manufactures pails and packaging for pool chemicals, bioscience, laboratory and pharmaceutical as well as specialty paint and food products.

Lordstown is the company’s fourth U.S. location. The others are in Chattanooga and Phoenix. The Lordstown facility, Morris said, will help cut down on lead time for customers.

M&M Industries purchased the building and 15.5 acres for $5.4 million in December 2020 following the closure the previous year of its former occupant, Magna Seating Systems, which fell victim to the closure of the nearby General Motors assembly plant. Magna had produced seating for the Chevrolet Cruze built at the factory.

That should serve as a strong reminder that it really is true that when one door closes, another opens.

But an even more important message delivered by Morris last week was the value of the first impression he received when he visited the Mahoning Valley and Lordstown as he endeavored to find an expanded home for this operation.

Eight months into his search, several locations had come under consideration.

But his decision was made quickly after a site visit here Sept. 11, 2020.

“I pulled into the parking lot up here, and I really liked this building. Lordstown made a lot of sense, and I liked Lordstown, and we began to look at this from a strategic point of view and what this building could do and what this geographic area could do — and all of it started falling in line,” Morris said.

A meeting later with the Lordstown school board on a tax incentive request sealed the deal.

“In 20 minutes I fell in love with Lordstown. What I saw was a vibrant group of people worried about the future of their kids and everything about this town lit up for me, and when I walked out of that meeting, I was with Bettina Johnson (M&M chief financial officer), we sat down in the car (and) I said, ‘I don’t want to be here anymore. I have to be here,’” Morris said.

And just like that, the decision was made.

Certainly, obstacles always exist when finalizing a deal of such magnitude. Issues like location and accessibility come into play. As do a community’s ability to offer desired or needed incentives, not to mention an available and trained workforce, and much more.

But in this case, the cooperative efforts of the board of education also became key. That should send a message to public bodies about the importance of cooperation to economic growth. While we understand debate and discourse are an integral part of local government, so too, is sending a message of a willingness to work together to get the job done.

Clearly, that happened in Lordstown.

Equally important, of course, was the cooperative effort put forth by the state and region’s key economic development teams, including the Youngstown / Warren Regional Chamber, Eastgate Regional Council of Governments, the Trumbull County Planning Commission, Western Reserve Port Authority, Team NEO, Ohio Means Jobs and even the Ohio Rail Development Commission that offered a $100,000 grant to help develop needed rail access to the plant. Together, each entity played an important role in moving the project along.

But, at the end of the day, none of this would have mattered if Morris didn’t like what he first encountered.

The story drives home a point that most economic development experts would tell property owners or governmental entities: Don’t ever underestimate the value of a good first impression.

END