Editorial Roundup: Ohio

Biden won. (Yes, we believe the many hard-working election officials who tallied the votes and reported them back in 2020.)

COVID has killed more than 900,000 Americans, but we’re now — almost — at the point where federal officials say the virus is no longer a “constant crisis.”

But if you listen to Trump and those who think like him, you would think the “constant crisis” is with the 2020 election.

Even Ohio’s secretary of state, the usually level-headed Frank LaRose, is making us relive 2020.

He wrote on Twitter Feb. 3: “The alleged voter fraud uncovered by my office and referred for prosecution this week is ONLY THE BEGINNING. This is one of MANY investigations.”

According to a Beacon Journal report, 42 ballots were illegally cast and counted in the 2020 presidential election in Ohio. The cases represent 0.0007% of the 5.9 million ballots cast.

LaRose’s tweet referred to the 27 newly uncovered cases of potential voter fraud from 2020 that he sent to the Ohio attorney general or county law enforcement earlier this month.

This small number of cases hardly suggests the “rigged” or “stolen” election that sore loser Trump complained about prior to the Jan. 6, 2021, storming of the Capitol.

Yet, LaRose’s tweets get worse. He says: “It’s an even bigger problem in other states where laws & leaders are weak. President Trump is right to say voter fraud is a serious problem. More to come.”

More to come? Oh, no.

It’s wrong for LaRose to sling mud at other states.

Election administrators take their jobs seriously, noted Jessica Jones Capparell of the League of Women Voters of the United States, who spoke during a virtual forum offered by the Akron Roundtable on Thursday. She said there have been very few cases of voter fraud nationally.

The larger problem is that too many states are trying to make it harder for people to vote.

Many states expanded mail balloting in 2020 because of the pandemic, and that is one factor in why there was record turnout, according to the Pew Research Center. (The other being the presidential race, which 83% of registered voters who were surveyed believed “really mattered,” Pew notes.)

Now, Capparell says, many states want to turn back the clock, with 19 states enacting 34 “anti-voter” laws last year. Many more bills are awaiting action.

The League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan group, has the goal of protecting and expanding voting rights.

Capparell says the league aims to keep people engaged in the democratic process by showing them the power they have at the ballot box. They can look at the progress the people they elected have made, or hold accountable the politicians who aren’t delivering on their promises.

It seems to us that LaRose is making unnecessary promises in the hopes of attracting voters on the right who believe Trump’s lies about widespread fraud. LaRose faces a primary challenge from former state lawmaker John Adams, who has expressed doubts that Biden won.

Is LaRose eager for a Trump endorsement and the attention that would gain?

If so, that’s a sad commentary on the state of the Republican Party.

LaRose should be able to run, in part, on the strength of how elections are run. A 0.0007% fraud rate sounds pretty darned good.

It’s way better than the COVID survival rate. Some right-wing folks like to minimize the impact of COVID by pointing out (accurately, it turns out) that almost 99% of people who get COVID don’t die.

Out of 78.27 million confirmed cases, many survivors have endured a lot of misery in the hospital or are suffering with symptoms months later. And then there are the 931,742 Americans who did die.

That’s one way of looking at a 99% survival rate.

When will we be done arguing about things that have been clear since 2020?

___

Cleveland Plain Dealer. February 18, 2022.

Editorial: Ohio needs a consistent earthquake-risk policy on permitting fracking waste wells

Northeast Ohio’s unique geology has long made it a favored site for deep-injection-well disposal of toxic waste. But 35 years ago, two geologists from Columbia University’s Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory -- John Armbruster and Leonardo Seeber -- first linked a 1987 swarm of Ashtabula County earthquakes to a 1986 injection well.

The two men pinpointed the epicenter of the main July 1987 earthquake at 0.7 kilometers from the well, which had started pumping toxic fluids into the sandstone formation one year earlier. They also found that the injected fluids had triggered a previously unknown near-vertical fault in the region’s basement rocks.

The biggest of those 1987 earthquakes, a magnitude 3.8 temblor, was felt across a large area, including the Ashtabula County communities of Ashtabula, Conneaut, Kingsville, North Kingsville, Dorset and Rome, and in western Erie County, Pennsylvania. It was followed by 12 aftershocks greater than 2.0 and a swarm of smaller temblors.

The 1987 discovery put everyone on notice of two things: First, deep-well disposal of toxic fluids could trigger earthquakes. And second, Northeast Ohio’s unmapped substructure of ancient fault lines could behave in unpredictable ways across a wide swath of populated areas.

Starting in March 2011, another swarm of earthquakes was felt along another previously unknown fault line in the Youngstown area. The 12 earthquakes were all within a mile of a deep-disposal well injecting oil and gas waste fluids into a Precambrian layer of rocks. Instrumentation from Lamont-Doherty was again deployed and, on December 24, 2011, pinpointed the epicenter of a 2.7 magnitude temblor at 2,454 feet below the injection well.

The well was shut down six days later. The next day, on Dec. 31, a magnitude 4.0 earthquake hit, causing then-Gov. John Kasich to impose a moratorium on other deep-disposal wells in the area.

Kasich later issued a temporary executive order imposing new regulations on deep-injection wells and increasing the authority of state officials. Eventually, the Ohio Division of Oil & Gas within the state Department of Natural Resources adopted new rules and approaches to improve its ability to detect and understand “induced seismicity” from such operations.

In July 2013, the Oil & Gas Division gave the go-ahead to AWMS Water Solutions LLC for two deep-injection wells on a five-acre site in Weathersfield Township in Trumbull County. According to court records, one of the wells was less than a mile from where the 4.0 earthquake hit in December 2011.

In March 2014, the division permitted waste injection to begin in both wells. The permits, court records say, lacked express language empowering the division to suspend operations if the wells triggered earthquakes .

In July 2014, a 1.7 magnitude earthquake was detected near well #2. In August, a 2.1 earthquake was detected in the same area. In September, the state suspended operations at both wells, but later let the #1 well reopen.

AWMS has been trying ever since to get the #2 well reopened, cleveland.com’s Eric Heisig has reported, including trips to the state appellate courts and Supreme Court to argue that the state’s stance constituted “taking” of its property.

Eventually, state regulators determined that the #2 well could reopen -- but must shut again if a 2.1 or greater earthquake was measured within a three-mile radius, allowing the state time to determine the earthquake’s cause.

AWMS wants the trigger to be a 3.0 earthquake and it has asked the Ohio Oil & Gas Commission to let it reopen with the power to decide on its own when to restart after an earthquake-related shutdown. The state says a 3.0 earthquake trigger would create unacceptable risks in a populated area, including to an aging, unstable dam nearby. The hearing was held last week; a final determination is not expected anytime soon.

What’s needed, however, is not a commission fiat, but a clear and consistent ODNR policy on seismic risk and deep-injection-well permitting that puts public safety first, but with the seismic-detection instrumentation to match.

We now have decades of evidence that deep-injection disposal in Northeast Ohio can cause earthquakes. It’s time to spell out in permits what happens if a well is suspected of inducing earthquakes. Yes, AWMS knowingly drilled in an area of seismic risk, but its well was also fully permitted by the state -- and has now been closed for nearly eight years.

Kudos to Ohio oil and gas regulators for putting public safety first when it comes to earthquake hazards. But they need to write that into the rules and permits up front, with a consistent and clearly defensible policy going forward.

___

Toledo Blade. February 17, 2022.

Editorial: Ohio bill limiting free speech must be muzzled

Free speech should not be a Republican or Democratic issue. Freedom of speech is enshrined in the First Amendment to the United States Constitution.

Freedom of speech and assembly must never be partisan issues. Legislation to limit free speech or impose penalties and liability for the exercise of free speech go against the principles of our democratic republic.

House Bill 109 would impose such restrictions. The bill passed the Ohio House Wednesday. The legislation now moves to the Senate.

The Senate should let the bill die.

The bill is almost certainly unconstitutional — and that means if it should become law, taxpayers would foot the bill for legal challenges. The bill also fails the necessity test. The bill is unnecessary. It’s more a political statement than good law.

An overreaction to the George Floyd protests in 2020 led to this bill. Indeed, some of the protests got out of control or were used as a screen by lawbreakers. That was not the norm. In about 8,000 demonstrations between May and August of 2020, 93% were peaceful, according to the U.S. Crisis Monitor.

Riots are illegal. Property crimes and assaults already stand as offenses in the law books. The bill would enhance penalties and create some new offenses, which largely include crimes already covered in the penal code. Laws against obstruction of a police officer and assault on a police officer already exist.

The worst provision of the bill is aimed at organizations who plan and coordinate protests. Organizations committed to peaceful protest cannot control criminal elements or those seeking to riot. Organizers of peaceful protest must not face liability for the actions of rioters.

Many U.S. Republicans have sympathized with the protests by Canadian truckers and others against coronavirus restrictions. The same Republicans have criticized the Canadian government’s use of emergency rule to disperse those demonstrations and charge protesters.

Yet in Ohio, the Republican General Assembly majority effectively pushes legislation as draconian, if not more so, to deploy against protesters.

Laws attempting to limit or discourage protest can backfire. The laws can be used against folks in the future if the “other side” gains the upper hand in the political world. And unfortunately in the present–day United States, there’s rarely unity and more of other–sidedness.”

Targeting free speech is not the answer to anything. Living in a democracy requires the ability to put up with the discomfort occasionally caused by citizens exercising their rights.

Violations of the law during protests can be punished.

Above all, free speech must be protected.

___

Youngstown Vindicator. February 21, 2022.

Editorial: Ohio residents still struggling on health issues

Buckeye State residents do not always do the best job taking care of our health; and some populations face even greater challenges. It is no surprise then to learn the average life expectancy in the state is almost two years shorter than the nation’s as a whole.

Ohio ranks 42nd in the nation for average life expectancy at 76.9 years, according to the National Center for Health Statistics. (Hawaii is the star, with an average life expectancy of 80.9 years.) In Ohio, the average for men is 74.3 years and for women, 79.5.

In case you’re wondering, the data does not reflect any changes in life expectancy as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The numbers are from 2019.

So what, in addition to taking every precaution against the virus, are Ohioans to do?

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the answers are simple, if not always easy: Move more — exercise; eat healthier; pay attention to your weight and shape; don’t smoke or use tobacco products; keep your brain active; if you drink alcohol, use moderation; get regular checkups; and be good to yourself.

Of course, Ohio also needs to make vast improvements in its infant mortality rate, particularly among minorities.

There is work to do, to climb out of the basement when it comes to life expectancy, but Buckeye State residents aren’t afraid of a little work. Now let’s get to it.

___

Elyria Chronicle-Telegram. February 17, 2022.

Editorial: Portman splits the difference

Rob Portman has spoken, but will his fellow Republicans listen?

That was the question Wednesday after the retiring U.S. senator from Cincinnati announced his endorsement of former Ohio Republican Party Chairwoman Jane Timken to succeed him.

While Portman’s status as an elder statesman of Buckeye State politics should carry weight, his isn’t considered the most important endorsement in the crowded Republican primary. Nor, for that matter, is the possibility of a state party endorsement.

The nod everyone is waiting for would come from former President Donald Trump. Most of the candidates in the GOP field have been falling all over themselves to prove their devotion to him and at least pay lip service to his lies about the 2020 election being stolen from him. They’ve also been amassing endorsements from various figures in Trump world.

For instance, Timken just won the support of former Trump aide Kellyanne Conway, who had supported Cleveland businessman Bernie Moreno until he dropped out of the race this month following a private meeting with Trump.

“We both agreed this race has too many Trump candidates and could cost the MAGA movement a conservative seat,” Moreno said in explaining his decision. He went on to say he’d back whomever Trump endorsed.

Who knows if the mercurial Trump will endorse anyone. He’s famously averse to “losers” and might not want to settle on one candidate if there’s a chance Ohio voters might pick someone else, thereby threatening his status as a GOP kingmaker.

Portman, to his credit, didn’t wait for Trump’s leave to make a decision.

“I believe Jane Timken is the best candidate to advance conservative Republican policies to help Ohio workers and families,” he said. “Jane is smart and hard working, and understands the needs of Ohioans. I am confident in her ability to win both the primary and the general elections, ensuring that this Senate seat remains Republican with a 50-50 Senate, and so much at stake.”

That’s a generous reading of Timken’s political prospects. She’s by no means leading the Republican pack.

The frontrunner, at least according to a poll released earlier this month by the Trafalgar Group, a Republican outfit, is former state Treasurer Josh Mandel, with the support of 21% of likely GOP primary voters.

He was followed by businessman Mike Gibbons with 16.4%. Author and venture capitalist J.D. Vance was in third with 14.3%. Behind him was state Sen. Matt Dolan, R-Chagrin Falls, with 10.2%.

Timken sat in fifth place with 9.8%, ahead of a bunch of other candidates — Bill Graham, Neil Patel and Mark Pukita — lumped into the “Others” category in the poll. Collectively, they had 3.3%.

Portman’s endorsement should breathe some new life into Timken’s campaign, which, if nothing else, expected to bring in around $800,000 from donors who had been waiting to see what Portman would do.

It also should help some of the 25% of likely GOP voters whom the Trafalgar poll described as undecided make up their minds.

Timken could even peel off some of Dolan’s supporters. He has been running alone in the traditional conservative lane of the primary and is the closest candidate to being cut from the Portman mold.

Unfortunately for Dolan, being a steady and reliable conservative isn’t enough in today’s Republican Party. To win a primary, it helps to at least pretend to be at Trump’s beck and call.

Although she may have started out as a more conventional conservative, Timken has made the transition to full Trumper.

Dolan has not. While he said he voted for Trump twice, he’s been critical of the former president’s election lies and the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Not only that, Dolan’s family owns the Cleveland Guardians and Trump was none too pleased with the decision to change the team’s name last year.

Dolan’s best hope is that the Trump acolytes in the race split the MAGA votes among themselves, allowing him to slip through to the general election, where the winner is likely to face U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Niles. That path just got narrower.

By endorsing Timken, the pragmatic Portman created a bridge between the Trump wing of his party and the old guard that could keep a more extreme candidate from winning the primary and imperiling the party’s chances in November.

If his fellow Republicans listen to him, that is.

