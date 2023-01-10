Editorial Roundup: Ohio

And because of term limits, Merrin could only hold the speakership for two years, until December 2024. In contrast, Stephens, if re-elected, and if the GOP retains the House, could remain speaker for six years, through December 2028. Stephens’ backers considered such potential continuity a huge plus in a House that’s had four speakers and an acting speaker over the last eight years. Meanwhile, Republican Senate President Matt Huffman, of Lima, has gained a reputation, deserved or not, for being the legislature’s go-to Republican.

Once before, House Democrats provided the key votes to elect a speaker -- four years ago, when Larry Householder was chosen with 26 Democratic and 26 Republican votes. That was two General Assemblies ago, but the federal bribery and corruption trial of Householder and former Ohio GOP chair Matt Borges will be hanging over this legislative session, with the trial expected to start later this month. Both men deny the charges and should be considered innocent until and unless proven otherwise.

This time, with Stephens’ Democratic support even more decisive amid wider Republican infighting, Democrats may be hopeful that, despite GOP supermajorities in both the House and Senate, they will see a less combative session. That remains to be seen.

A veritable smorgasbord of divisive proposals is likely to emerge (or re-emerge) in both chambers, but the legislature’s central task, at least through June, will be to pass a state budget for the two years to begin July 1. Ohio law requires Republican Gov. Mike DeWine to submit a proposed budget to legislators by Jan. 31.

But while the budget will be the biggest-ticket item the new legislature will face, other issues await -- ranging from the status of Ohio’s anti-abortion “heartbeat” law to the rights of transsexual Ohioans to whether Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose will get his way to make it harder for voters to change the Ohio Constitution, requiring a statewide 60% “yes” vote instead of today’s simple majority.

It’s also virtually certain the House and Senate will compete with each other in bids to cut Ohio’s state income tax, rationalized, despite the contrary evidence of Ohio’s declining per-capita income as a percentage of the national average, as a spur to economic growth.

Medicaid expenditures for low-income Ohioans’ health care are also expected to draw close House and Senate scrutiny, and Huffman has indicated he will create a new standing Senate committee on Medicaid. Ohio’s current state operating budget authorized $74 billion in General Revenue Fund spending for the two years ending June 30. Of that, 49% was allotted to Medicaid.

A central debate during budget deliberations is certain to be Ohio’s Fair School Funding Plan, called the Cupp-Patterson plan after its prime authors, former House Speaker Robert Cupp, a Lima Republican, and former Rep. John Patterson, a Jefferson Democrat. The current budget funded Cupp-Patterson for 2021-23, but further funding is needed (and uncertain).

Meanwhile, the General Assembly is expected to again consider and possibly pass a so-called backpack bill: It would assign state school aid directly to K-12 pupils to help them attend any school, public or private, that parents chose -- in effect, a universal voucher law.

Also on the education front, the House and Senate are likely to pass a bill, stalled last session, to give DeWine control of the Department of Education, ending its oversight by the State Board of Education, which voters created in 1953. The department would be renamed the Department of Education and Workforce, its leader chosen by the governor, not by the state board.

All told, the legislative session that opened yesterday has a chance to reset Ohio’s compass. The question will be whether the direction chosen is constructive, and respectful of all Ohioans, and whether Ohio’s cash -- Ohioans’ common property -- is spent with an eye on partisan advantage, or on Ohio’s long-term advance.

January 7, 2023.

Editorial: Ohio ignores corruption

Gov. Mike DeWine continues to turn a blind eye to corruption in Ohio government with his appointment of Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters to the Ohio Supreme Court.

Mr. Deters takes the seat of Justice Sharon Kennedy, newly elected as chief justice (“Prosecutor, former state treasurer Deters appointed justice,” Dec. 22) and will be on the ballot in 2024 for the rest of the term and 2026 if he seeks re-election to a full six-year term.

Mr. Deters is familiar with resignation from state government as he left office as State Treasurer a year early in 2005 to return to his former position as Hamilton County Prosecutor.

The resignation followed a pay-to-play scandal that brought misdemeanor corruption convictions against Mr. Deters’ chief of staff Matt Borges and campaign fund-raiser Eric Sagun. Mr. Deters’ key aides were convicted of directing a $50,000 campaign contribution from Cleveland investment manager Frank Gruttadaria to the Hamilton County Republican Party, which funneled the money to Mr. Deters’ campaign for treasurer.

When Mr. Gruttadaria was sentenced to seven years in prison for stealing $125 million from his clients, one of the charges against him was bribery to win $5.9 billion in Ohio treasury funds to manage. Mr. Gruttadaria said campaign cash for Mr. Deters was behind his business with the state of Ohio.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors who tried the case against Mr. Borges and Mr. Sagun said they could find no evidence that Mr. Deters was aware of the campaign-finance laundering scheme.

But it was Mr. Deters’ top staff (“Treasurer’s former aide pleads guilty,” July 28, 2004) that made an illegal campaign contribution the starting point for billions of taxpayer dollars to manage.

Mr. Deters not only picked these people, he defended their action, attacking the case against them as political.

And Mr. Deters was solely responsible for the indefensible selection of Mr. Gruttadaria as a manager of Ohio tax dollars.

Mr. Deters is the first of many who helped restore the reputation of Mr. Borges, who ultimately rose to chairman of the Ohio Republican Party. He goes on trial this month, alongside former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, on federal racketeering charges connected to the FirstEnergy bailout.

It was Mr. Borges’ alleged attempt to bribe a consultant working on a ballot issue to repeal House Bill 6 (“Key source in probe of Ohio House speaker identified,” July 23, 2020) that prompted the FBI investigation in the first place.

Tyler Fehrman confirms he is the confidential human source detailed in the criminal affidavit as providing the FBI with a recording of Mr. Borges offering him cash to undercut the repeal effort.

While Mr. Deters was never directly implicated in wrongdoing, in defending Mr. Borges, and assisting his continuation in Ohio politics despite a public corruption conviction, Mr. Deters signaled little regard for government integrity.

In appointing Mr. Deters, Governor DeWine signals that he too is unconcerned about the loss of integrity in Ohio’s political culture.

Friend of corruption is a terrible legacy for a lifetime in politics, but Mr. DeWine has earned that judgment.

January 5, 2023.

Editorial: Hope for bipartisanship in Columbus

It turns out lawmakers are capable of coming together to elect a House speaker willing to work with both sides of the aisle.

Just not in Washington, where the U.S. House of Representatives adjourned Wednesday evening with Republicans still locked in a bitter dispute over who should lead that chamber.

Rather, look to Columbus, where we were pleasantly surprised to see all 32 Democrats in the Ohio House join forces with 22 Republicans to elect state Rep. Jason Stephens, R-Kitts Hill, as speaker Tuesday.

Stephens beat out the more conservative state Rep. Derek Merrin, R-Monclova Township, who was widely expected to take up the speaker’s gavel this session. Merrin got the votes of 43 Republicans, including state Rep. Dick Stein, R-Norwalk, who represents portions of Lorain County.

State Rep. Gayle Manning, R-North Ridgeville, was sick Tuesday and not present to vote, but she told us Wednesday she disliked Stephens’ tactics, in that he won a floor vote and didn’t follow through on what the GOP had decided in an earlier caucus vote backing Merrin. Despite that, Manning said Stephens’ politics are closer to her own.

Stein told us Wednesday he had been under the impression that Merrin’s election as speaker was a “foregone conclusion.” He said it was too soon to say how Stephens’ tenure would unfold, but there were a lot of hurt feelings among Republicans after the vote.

“Most concerning to me is the friction this has created in our caucus,” he said.

That might indeed turn out to be a problem, but it’s also important to remember that even though he came to power in part thanks to Democratic support, Stephens is a Republican. We doubt Democrats will always be pleased with how he runs the General Assembly.

Which means that even conservative Republicans shouldn’t fret too much. Thanks to gerrymandering, the GOP has supermajorities in both the House and Senate. A lot of the party’s policy priorities are bound to pass and be signed into law by Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican.

Still, by winning with Democratic and Republican votes, Stephens has set himself up as speaker for a broad coalition, not just the GOP caucus.

He could use that support to seek compromise and tackle important issues facing the state rather than engage in the culture wars that some of the more extreme members of his party are so eager to fight.

State Rep. Joe Miller, D-Amherst, hesitated to describe Stephens as a moderate when we talked to him Wednesday, but he did say he believed the new speaker was “more bipartisan” than the alternative.

“When it comes down to it, we believe Stephens would allow us to serve our constituents better,” Miller said.

It’s also not exactly clear what, if anything, Stephens promised to Democrats to win their support.

“There was no grand deal,” Minority Leader Allison Russo, D-Upper Arlington, said Tuesday.

Democrats do seem to hope that Stephens will be more willing to work with them on issues such as redistricting and school funding, The Columbus Dispatch reported.

Some Democrats told the Ohio Capital Journal that Stephens might help them stop a proposal to raise the threshold for amending the Ohio Constitution to 60 percent of the electorate from 50 percent plus one vote.

Although the idea’s primary champions, Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose and state Rep. Brian Stewart, R-Ashville, don’t say as much in public, the whole point is to make it harder for voters to enshrine abortion rights and redistricting reform into the Constitution. (Stewart actually admitted as much in a letter he sent to colleagues during the lame-duck session when the measure on constitutional amendments rightly failed.)

If all of this dealmaking between Democrats and Republicans sounds familiar, it’s because four years ago a similar coalition came together to elect then-Rep. Larry Householder as speaker.

That didn’t work out particularly well for Ohioans, thanks to what federal prosecutors have said was a $60 million bribery scheme that led to Householder and several of his allies facing criminal charges. Householder and some of the others have pleaded not guilty.

We have higher hopes for Stephens, who held out the possibility of working with Democrats.

“I think it’s important for the House to be able to come together on issues we do agree on, and that’s what I hope to be able to do,” Stephens said. “And that outreach will help us to get, you know, the things we need to get done in Ohio.”

For the sake of Ohioans, we hope he means it.

January 6, 2023.

Editorial: Don’t text and drive

Here’s a hard truth: Playing on your phone while driving is the same as drinking while driving. It’s just as dangerous and just as deadly. It’s selfish, self-centered and ignorant. It’s nonsensical and those who do it are just as irresponsible as drunk drivers. Now it’s a primary offense in Ohio that will get you pulled over by police and get you fined, if you’re lucky enough to escape a more tragic fate from it. Ohio lawmakers carefully developed this new regulation law and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed it into law. It’s the kind of work best suited to the General Assembly.

Transparent is better

An attorney representing the Richland County sheriff recently wrote in response to a recent public records request from Ogden Newspapers that future public records requests for the sheriff of that county should be sent to the law firm. That, in our view, is a deadly sign that the Richland County sheriff’s office is not transparent. It also is an indication that the sheriff, and the private attorney who represents him, don’t understand the importance of the state’s Public Records Act, or their responsibilities required by it. It took an attorney representing the village of Put-in-Bay three months to release records related to the arrests in July of eight people who were visiting the island, and the operational failures revealed by that record are likely the reason it was not disclosed sooner. Most, or nearly all, records requests are straightforward. The custodian of the records can decide if he or she needs an attorney to review them. We know from experience that hired attorneys are advocates for their clients, not for the public. The spirit and intent of the Public Records Act is releasing public records, not withholding them.

Thank you Marcy!

U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur this week became the longest-serving woman in Congress in its history. When Kaptur arrived in Washington, she was one of 23 women in Congress. There are 149 women in the new 118th Congress, a record. Kaptur told the Associated Press recently that she’s proud of the women she has served alongside and of how Congress is much more diverse in terms of race, ethnicity and gender. “I always say I ran as a person from the working class,” she said. “You can see that America is becoming more and more representative,” Kaptur said. “But in terms of where people come from, their own life experience; we need to become much more representative of working men and women in the Congress.” We realize there are some readers of this page who might not support Kaptur, or who might be influenced by the heated rhetoric of politics. But Congress, the nation and the 9th District all are better for her service. The 9th District, particularly, has benefited from Kaptur’s unwavering dedication to her constituents and to improving the quality of life in Ohio.

