Editorial Roundup: Ohio

We know this not just from a long list of national studies that includes Girlhood Interrupted: The Erasure of Black Girls’ Childhood, a 2017 Georgetown Law Center on Poverty study that found Black girls are viewed as less innocent and feminine and more adult-like than their white peers and thusly sexualized and punished more severely, but from research done with girls in Greater Columbus.

The city of Columbus detailed these obstacles in “A Report on the Quality of Life of Black Girls in Columbus, Ohio,” a two-year effort championed by recently retired Councilwoman Priscilla R. Tyson and led by COSI CEO Frederic Bertley, and fran frazier of Rise Sister Rise (now Black Girl Rising Inc.)

The study laid out a list of 18 recommendations under three strategies.

They are:

— Creating an environment that is free of racism that impairs the ability of Black girls to see themselves and be seen in a manner that fosters their ability to develop and maintain positive quality of life perspectives to the same extent as their non-Black peers

— Creating and strengthening holistic, systemic approaches to address and disrupt pervasive cycles of education, health, and economic societal inequities that adversely impact the progress of Black girls toward their individual quality of life goals.

— Advocating for resources and initiatives that will enhance successful quality of life pathways for Black girls

The report was released in 2020, two years after the city adopted the Commission on Black Girls.

The commission officially opened two weeks ago at the Columbus Public Health’s Center for Public Health Innovation led by Nicole Harper, Tyson’s former legislative aide.

Its 2022 goals include engaging with stakeholders and developing a strategic plan, Harper told our editorial board just before Christmas.

The commission and its website should be a hub for information about Black girls and groups supporting them, she said.

“For caregivers and parents, we want to make sure that we’re creating some resources and opportunities for them to not only understand the report, but also how can we build on community support so they can be connected with one another, Harper said.

Those are noble goals to be sure, but no matter how well-intended, a commission on its own is not enough to level the colossal walls blocking the progress of far too many Black girls in this community.

The will and action of all of Columbus is needed. Tyson acknowledged that fact during the meeting with us.

“We want other people to be able to get excited abut this and be able to be on this board and say, ‘what more can we do as a community to move our girls forward’,” she said. “It’s not just only about being from the African American community. If I talk about it from terms of just the dollars and cents, how much does it cost us... Part of it is a realization that this is happening.”

The commission’s work is a long game.

Tyson says it was conceived to change life’s trajectory for this community’s Black women who often face mammoth challenges.

“We know that Black women make up 16.1%. of the population, but a third of them live in poverty as well as Black women earned $0.62 on the dollar in comparison to white men,” Tyson said. “In central Ohio, we know that Black babies are dying at 2 1/2 times the rate of white babies. Black women are three to four times more likely to die from pregnancy-related issues than white women.

“Seventy-one percent of evictions are single mothers, and of those single mothers, 64% of them are Black women. Seventy percent of homeless families with children were Black. The Black homeownership rate is like 33.4% in Franklin County which is lower than the overall rate of 53.6.”

The commission’s study — the result of methods that included listening sessions, focus groups and a survey of more than 420 Black girls and women ages 11 to 22 — found the girls had high drive and aspirations to lead, but faced troubles that reflect of systemic issues we in Columbus must work to disrupt.

12% said they moved at least once per year, and another 20% said they moved every two to three years

61.3% live with parents or other adult(s)who rent the apartment or house

21% of all respondents said they had not been completely homeless before, but have had to stay with family and friends for a while

50% experienced being bullied.

58% of the girls from public, private and charter schools struggled with feelings of depression or anxiety.

50% had parents who had been arrested.

70% have received detention, suspension, or expulsion from school

“There’s enough information that’s been out, enough research that our girls certainly are getting punishment more harshly than other girls do,” Tyson told us.

A second Georgetown study by scholars Jamilia J. Blake and Rebecca Epstein, “Listening to Black Women and Girls: Lived Experiences of Adultification Bias,” found among other things that negative stereotypes of Black women as angry, aggressive and hypersexualized are projected onto Black girls, adults have less empathy for Black girls than their white peers and bias can lead educators and other authorities to treat Black girls in developmentally inappropriate ways.

During the 2015-16 school year, Black girls were more than four times as likely as white girls to be arrested at school, according to an analysis of national U.S. Department of Education 2015-16 civil rights data by the National Women’s Law Center and The Education Trust.

Black girls made up 20% of girls enrolled in preschool that year and 53% of out-of-school suspensions for girls.

Finding solutions to the challenges that Black girls face will not only improve their lives, but it will create a much brighter future for us all.

It will be well worth the effort.

Akron Beacon Journal. Jan. 30.

Editorial: Once again, partisan politicians ignore spirit of Ohio’s anti-gerrymandering law

Are Ohio’s Republican map makers dumb or stubborn?

It’s almost certainly the latter, but one can wonder given their decision to largely ignore the Ohio Supreme Court’s guidance and issue new state legislative maps thinly disguised as being more politically balanced.

The second set of maps setting district lines for the Ohio House and Senate passed the Ohio Redistricting Commission along party lines Jan. 22. On Tuesday, the League of Women Voters and other plaintiffs again asked the Ohio Supreme Court to order the commission to draw better maps.

On Jan. 12, the court ruled against the earlier version of maps and ordered a do-over.

The majority opinion stressed that one political party could not be overtly favored due to anti-gerrymandering amendments to the Ohio Constitution that were overwhelmingly approved by Ohio voters.

These latest maps would give Republicans a 57-42 advantage in the Ohio House (almost 58% of seats) and a 20-13 (almost 61%) advantage in the Ohio Senate. Although that’s more balanced than the first maps, they still don’t match the voters’ preferences for Republicans (54%) and Democrats (46%) in state elections that Justice Melody Stewart cited.

OK, that doesn’t sound too far off, you might think. But the group suing the redistricting commission says that the Republicans who drew the new plan “identified districts that leaned Republican and then adjusted the district lines just enough to create districts that lean Democratic by an extremely small margin.”

In the earlier redistricting attempt, there were five districts leaning in favor of one party by less than a 52–48% margin, the Ohio Organizing Collaborative says in a news release. “The new map has fourteen such districts, all counted by the commission as ‘Democratic leaning.’”

What counts as Democratic leaning is shifty.

This is particularly true in Summit County, where three of four new House districts would essentially become toss-ups despite the county’s traditional Democratic leanings, according to data from the state. Only the proposed 33rd District is solidly Democratic, leaving a real chance that Democrats could lose one of their two safe seats.

Would three Republicans representing Summit County’s four seats be representative of the community? Of course not.

Now, if our democracy was perfect, every race would be winnable by either party. That’s not realistic in a country where people increasingly live in liberal or conservative areas, creating clusters of Democrats and Republicans.

But it’s shameful for Republicans to use software to further divide our communities by skillfully moving district lines to their advantage.

The people of Ohio would be best served by creating as many toss-up districts as possible while curtailing those with heavy partisan leans. To be fair, even Democratic maps proposed this month failed that test.

Republicans like to say they did a lot of things right. They kept the maps compact and avoided splitting municipalities. They were in a time crunch and found it hard to meet the court’s deadline.

Time has been an oft-heard excuse. We don’t buy it.

Hearings have been rushed, with little consideration for public comment.

Maps have been drawn by lawmakers’ staff members and lawyers out of the public eye, with no input from Democratic lawmakers and nonpartisan citizens.

We hope that once again the Ohio Supreme Court can prevent unconstitutional and unfair maps from going into effect for the next four years. (It would be 10 years if Democrats had found the maps fair and voted for them.)

We’re sure the Republicans will still be able to get computers to spit out something that on the surface looks a little bit better. There’s not much incentive for them to stick to the spirit of the amendment and create truly competitive districts that could lead to voters in Ohio’s larger cities having a strong voice in Columbus.

But down the road, we think fixes will be in order that make it much harder for partisans to skirt the law.

Toledo Blade. Feb. 4, 2022.

Editorial: More good news for UTMC

The reversal of fortune at the University of Toledo Medical Center continues with a recently announced increase in the Medicare reimbursement rate.

That change will net another $25 million for UTMC, the former Medical College of Ohio Hospital. The increase was approved by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. That could become an annual number. The money was granted as part of the CMS Supplemental Payment program to offset the hospital’s uncompensated care costs for Medicaid services, according to Blade reporter Jeff Schmucker.

That’s good news for Medicaid patients as well as the medical center. About 20 percent of UTMC’s patients use Medicaid, Dr. Gregory Postel said. And Medicaid doesn’t reimburse at the same rate as private insurances.

The added funds will free up UTMC to treat more patients in need and increase quality care while not draining resources. The money will help upgrade equipment, among other positives.

U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D., Toledo) helped procure some of the funding, along with Ohio Department of Medicaid Director Maureen Corcoran and Gov. Mike DeWine.

“Today will go down in history as the day we helped secure the future of The University of Toledo Medical Center,” Ms. Kaptur said. “UTMC is a foundational pillar of our region. Every day, countless hospital staff, doctors, nurses, professors, and students mask up and show up to deliver the life-sustaining and lifesaving care our community needs, particularly those who are most underserved.”

It’s all part of the revival underway at UTMC for the past two years. Things looked bleak ,but a coalition of local folks and university leaders came together to turn things around.

It goes to show what a determined group of folks can achieve even when things seem impossible. UTMC can prosper and will prosper — with continued focus on a grand coalition between faculty, staff, and the public.

It was a long struggle and it’s not quite time to declare victory, but UTMC is getting there.

Continued vigilance and dedication can continue and assure progress.