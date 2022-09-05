Editorial Roundup: Ohio

He went on to insist that he’s accessible to Ohioans and the news media.

“I’m out every day talking with the people in the state of Ohio,” he said. “There has been no governor that has had more press conferences than I have.”

Indeed, DeWine made a similar point in Wellington during an interview with our reporter Carissa Woytach.

“I found fairs are just great places to see people, talk with people — people are very casual,” he said. “They don’t hesitate to come up and tell me what they think, so it’s always good.”

That’s all well and good, but talking to fairgoers and reporters isn’t the same thing as sharing a debate stage with Whaley.

A debate would allow the public to see how both candidates respond to questions and push back against each other. It would give voters a chance to hear and evaluate the positions, priorities and promises that each candidate would bring to leading a state of more than 11.7 million people.

Whaley suggested that DeWine was trying to avoid hard questions about his pro-life stance on abortion and the alleged bribery scandal surrounding the House Bill 6 nuclear power plant bailout.

“He knows those answers aren’t good for him,” she said last week. “We’re ready to go. You name the time and place and we’ll be there.”

This certainly isn’t the first time that DeWine has hemmed and hawed about debating his opponents.

As we pointed out in an editorial in March, he did a disservice to Republican voters when he refused to debate his primary opponents, including former U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci and farmer Joe Blystone.

While it’s true that DeWine and Renacci faced off during an endorsement interview with The Plain Dealer’s editorial board, that’s not the same thing as a televised formal debate.

DeWine took a similar approach four years ago when he refused to debate his primary opponent, then-Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor. They, too, squared off in front of The PD’s editorial board.

He did, however, debate his Democratic opponent, Richard Cordray, in 2018. DeWine went on to take 50.39 percent of the vote, compared to Cordray’s 46.68 percent. (A few minor candidates managed to snag miniscule portions of the vote.)

According to the RealClear Politics average of polls, DeWine is comfortably ahead in this year’s race, with 49.3 percent support, compared to Whaley’s 33.7 percent.

Compare that to the race to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Cincinnati. Republican candidate J.D. Vance holds a much narrower lead, with 45.7 percent support. Vance’s Democratic opponent, U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, has 42 percent.

As we’ve noted before, the leading candidate in a race might see a strategic advantage in not elevating his or her opponent by appearing together on the debate stage, but Vance has agreed to debate Ryan. Twice.

True, Ryan’s strong campaign has put Vance on the defensive, and he’s looking for a way to revitalize his political fortunes.

Regardless of whatever perceived advantage there might be in not debating, voters deserve a chance to compare the candidates and their positions side-by-side.

The best format to permit that is a debate.

___

Youngstown Vindicator. September 4, 2022.

Editorial: Future is bright; production starts on EV batteries

Electric-vehicle battery cells are rolling off the line at our region’s newest manufacturing plant.

The exciting news was released last week on the same day that Gov. Mike DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and other state officials were in town to tour the high-tech plant of the future.

Indeed, this is just one more step toward guaranteeing that our Mahoning Valley lives up to its lofty goal of becoming “Voltage Valley.”

The battery cells, being manufactured at the enormous new joint-venture Ultium Cells plant between General Motors and South Korea’s LG Energy Solution, will fuel GM vehicles of the future. The brand new 2.8 million-square foot facility is located along state Route 45 in Lordstown.

As Ultium Cells Vice President Tom Gallagher said last week, “It’s been a journey.”

We couldn’t be more thrilled to have our Valley as the starting point for that trip.

The battery cells are expected to begin shipping for use in several GM EV models by the end of this year. The batteries will go into GM electric vehicles, which currently include Hummer EVs, Chevrolet Silverado EV pickups and the Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV. That list is sure to grow.

While full production isn’t expected to be reached here until late 2023, already the factory is employing about 800 workers. It expects to exceed the 1,100 workers the company had anticipated it would need, officials there said.

Undeniably, the future is bright for production here. That’s because GM CEO Mary Barra has been unequivocal in the company’s future EV plans, stating GM’s goal is to make all of its passenger vehicles as EVs by 2035.

Pause for a moment to consider that comment — 2035 is only little more than 12 years away.

Visiting the plant last week along with the Ohio administration was JP Nauseef, president of JobsOhio, the state’s private, nonprofit economic development corporation.

Indeed, the interest and the excitement was palpable, considering the jobs and the impact on Ohio’s economy.

Along with the new Ultium Plant, the growing EV industry could be looking for even more workers if a new plant planned by Honda and LG Energy Solution lands in Ohio, or better yet, in the Mahoning Valley.

Honda announced plans for a new joint venture plant on Monday, and considering that the Japanese-based company already operates a large manufacturing plant in Marysville, Ohio, hopes are high that the company will look to our state as home for its planned new battery plant.

For now, though, DeWine was singing the praises of our Valley during Wednesday’s visit.

“It shows where the Mahoning Valley is going, it shows where the state of Ohio is going, and if you look at this from the big picture, Ohio has always been a great automotive state,” DeWine said during his visit. “We’re not only a great car producer, but automotive parts, and it’s very important as we make this transition to electric that a plant like this be here.”

Husted said the high-tech manufacturing plant lived up to the hype.

“I don’t know that I have ever seen a more high-tech automated process than we just had the opportunity to witness,” Husted said.

Indeed, Ohio and our Valley are well-positioned by getting into the EV business on the ground floor.

Automaking in our region has been a tradition. We are confident we now will be able to fulfill the demands that come with the next generation of auto manufacturing.

___

Toledo Blade. September 2, 2022.

Editorial: Battery plant billions could bloom in Ohio

It appears that there is good economic development news to celebrate in Ohio.

Honda and South Korean electronics giant LG have announced a $4 billion joint venture to construct a battery factory for use by the entire Honda product line.

Construction on the new facility for Honda’s electric vehicle power source is scheduled for early 2023.

Neither company has indicated where the batteries will be built, but the Wall Street Journal reports it’s an undisclosed location in Ohio.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted teased more good news for Ohio related to the Honda announcement.

That says all the signs show Honda intends to expand its footprint in Ohio.

There are billions of dollars behind the breakneck pace to switch auto fleets from gas powered to electric.

Local automaker Stellantis, the corporate parent of Jeep, has announced plans to spend $35 billion worldwide by 2025 in the transition from gas to electricity.

Since March, Stellantis has announced $6.5 billion in new battery plant construction expected to create nearly 4 thousand new jobs.

Ford Motors is also in for two new battery plants at the cost of $11 billion, creating 11 thousand new jobs in Tennessee and Kentucky.

General Motors has a $7 billion battery plant investment underway in four Michigan locations.

The federal tax incentives to consumers for buying an EV, and to automakers for producing them, is spurring rapid transition to electric powered vehicles.

As we pointed out in this space just last week, Ohio has 8.1 million registered autos and slightly fewer than 25,000 are electric powered.

The infrastructure to recharge the coming onslaught on electric cars needs to be developed immediately.

Furthermore, the electric grid must be improved to handle the foreseeable demand that will soon arrive.

But for today the focus should be on the apparent decision by Honda to expand its 43-year partnership with Ohio.

There are two large Northwest Ohio sites that would be perfect to serve Honda’s auto plants in Ohio and Indiana.

But wherever the battery plant is built it will be good for Ohio.

Anything that is good for Ohio is good for all of Ohio.

___

Cleveland Plain Dealer. September 2, 2022.

Editorial: The time is now to act to head off coming opioid overdose surge

As cleveland.com’s Gretchen Kuda Croen recently reported, modeling suggests that a tidal wave of drug overdose deaths is coming – to Ohio and the nation. And with Ohio, the seventh most populous state, ranked No. 4 in drug overdose deaths in 2020, there’s little doubt that the state and region will again be in the eye of this tragic storm.

Those are horrific facts which looming circumstances may worsen -- and which demand preventive action now.

Getting ahead of this scourge means understanding it – then figuring out the fastest way to blunt it.

At the root of the crisis: the synthetic opioid fentanyl, a painkiller for cancer patients, but which is sometimes used to extend or intensify or masquerade as other substances, such as Adderall, a drug for treating hyperactivity and attention deficit disorder sometimes misused as a study aid. Authorities suspect counterfeit Adderall or a similar drug in last May’s accidental overdose deaths of two Ohio State University students, including one from the Cleveland area.

But what if students have easy access to fentanyl test strips, so they can check?

One crucial public policy response to the opioid plague would be the massive distribution of fentanyl test strips and naloxone kits.

Fentanyl test strips are “small strips of paper that can detect the presence of fentanyl in any drug batch – pills, powder, or injectables,” according to Health Affairs, a publication of Project Hope. Naloxone, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, is “a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose.” Naloxone may be administered as a nasal spray or as an injection. Distribution of test strips, especially, should be as wide as possible in Greater Cleveland.

Local front-line agencies have won plaudits in addressing the opioid plague, but more can and should be done. Last year, for example, national experts praised Cuyahoga County for its distribution of naloxone and the county’s Alcohol, Drug Abuse and Mental Health Services Board, in particular, for its focus on community re-entry services for previously incarcerated people. But the experts also cited lack of evidence that addiction treatment funds were being spent only on accredited programs with proven results – more important than ever, given the death toll from overdoses and the need not to squander the opioid settlement monies coming in.

Meanwhile, from Cuyahoga County’s $117.5 million opioid settlement, County Executive Armond Budish said he wants to fund a $10 million Opioid Innovation Fund to test new ways to fight the epidemic, but County Council is undecided on the issue. The plan remains under discussion. If approved, it would be overseen by a board composed of medical experts, community representatives and people with experience of addiction, personally or through a family member. Budish’s idea is sound, creative and welcome – and the council should approve it.

Likewise laudable is Sen. Rob Portman’s continuing quest to fight fentanyl trafficking and abuse in order to save lives not only in Ohio but also nationwide.

Ultimately, stopping fentanyl from entering the United States in the first place has to be a key objective of government action. And border protection (along our land frontier with Mexico and our maritime frontier, as well as through the mails), is a federal responsibility.

The Joe Biden administration needs to be do more to stop imported fentanyl at our border and ports of entry. Likewise, the government should fully deploy its machinery to implement Portman’s STOP (Synthetics Trafficking and Overdose Prevention) Act.

That measure, according to Portman’s office, requires shippers of international mail parcels “to provide basic shipping information to (federal Customs and Border Protection).” Donald Trump signed the Portman bill in October 2018. Portman has also sponsored federal addiction recovery and prevention legislation with bipartisan support. His leadership on the issue, in combination with community efforts in Greater Cleveland and elsewhere in the state, are crucial to addressing the lethal threat that fentanyl and other opioids present to Ohioans.

Most important, now is the time to act and to prepare to act, and to marshal the resources, the fentanyl strips and naloxone kits, and the will to act. The lives saved could well be someone you know, in your own family, on your street, or among your children’s classmates.

