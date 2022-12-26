Editorial Roundup: Ohio

Wonderful news, right?

Well, there was one number in the report that should raise some eyebrows. Ohio is ranked a dismal 41st for nursing home quality. According to authors of the report, this metric measured the share of certified nursing-home beds rated 4 or 5 stars. One could interpret that as meaning it is possible there are plenty of nursing-home beds rated 3 stars.

But is “adequate” what we want for our loved ones for whom it is best they reside in nursing homes?

Fortunately, improvement on this front is possible. And now that we know there is much room for that improvement, facilities should be inspired to go the extra mile. Financial resources for doing so may be the challenge, and that is where it becomes difficult to balance quality of service with remaining affordable for Ohio families.

“Our elderly population is especially vulnerable during this period of high inflation, so it’s important to make sure they have adequate living conditions and don’t get taken advantage of financially,” the report says.

It’s a fine line to walk, but we’ve got to try. And given how well Ohio does in other metrics regarding the care and protection of our elderly residents, we know this, too, is possible.

___

Elyria Chronicle Telegram. December 21, 2022.

Editorial: U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan loves to talk about government oversight.

Unfortunately, the Urbana Republican, who represents portions of Lorain County, views investigatory power as a way to strike at his enemies rather than embracing the purpose for which it was intended: providing accountability and good government.

Just as bad, Jordan’s insistence on oversight evaporates whenever he and his allies fall under scrutiny.

His hypocrisy has been on full display in his refusal to cooperate with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol by a mob of former President Donald Trump’s supporters. They were bent on disrupting the certification of the electoral votes that made Joe Biden the victor in the 2020 presidential election.

In the portion of the committee’s report released Monday, Jordan was described as “a significant player” in Trump’s strategy to void an election he clearly lost. Jordan was involved in numerous meetings and conversations in the run-up to Jan. 6.

Even after the mob stormed the Capitol, assaulted police officers, terrorized our elected representatives and defaced public property, there was Jordan objecting to the election results. He also spoke to both Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and Trump himself that dark day.

Jordan is therefore a key witness, which is why the committee was justified in seeking to interview him.

Despite insisting that he had done nothing wrong and had “nothing to hide,” Jordan refused to meet voluntarily with the committee, which he had voted against creating. He then refused to comply with the committee’s subpoena.

If Jordan truly believed in oversight, he would have cooperated. He didn’t, which is why the committee rightly referred him and three other Republican members of Congress who likewise refused to cooperate with the investigation to the House Ethics Committee.

“If left unpunished, such behavior undermines Congress’s longstanding power to investigate in support of its lawmaking authority and suggests that Members of Congress may disregard legal obligations that apply to ordinary citizens,” the report said.

Jordan’s spokesman, Russell Dye, dismissed the referral as “just another partisan and political stunt.”

No. It wasn’t.

Imagine how Jordan would react if someone refused to cooperate with one of the many investigations he intends to mount when he becomes chairman of the House Judiciary Committee in January.

Whether a congressional committee can compel a sitting member to testify before it is a thorny legal issue.

What shouldn’t be in dispute, however, is that a violent assault on the seat of American democracy designed to prevent the peaceful transfer of power demanded an exhaustive investigation.

The details unearthed by the committee showed the extent to which some people were willing to go to subvert the will of the voters.

Whether you believe Trump’s words at the rally caused some in the crowd to assault the Capitol likely shades your view of the Jan. 6 committee’s recommendation to the Justice Department that Trump face criminal charges.

Prosecutors should review the evidence and decide what, if any, charges are warranted.

What can’t be disputed, however, is that an angry crowd gathered in Washington that January day at Trump’s behest. The root cause of their anger was his false claim that widespread fraud cost him the election.

It’s a lie Trump continues to repeat to this day, even as he seeks to return to the White House.

U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the committee’s vice chair, was correct when she declared that Trump “is unfit for any office.”

Whether anything comes of the referral of Jordan to the Ethics Committee is an open question.

The Ethics Committee describes itself on its website as “unique” because its membership is evenly divided between Democrats and Republicans. Yet it is notoriously slow-moving and rarely takes significant action.

It’s also fair to wonder if any of the Republican members would be willing to go against Jordan and the three other members of their party, including would-be House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. They saw the political price that courageous Republicans paid after they rightly voted to impeach Trump in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 assault.

Some members of Congress might feel a sense of shame at even being referred for an ethics investigation.

Given his spokesman’s reaction, we doubt Jordan is one of them.

___

Sandusky Register. December 22, 2022.

Editorial: Bigotry thrives in Columbus

State education board members voted 10-7 last week to reject the proposed Title IX protections for LGBTQ+ students after months of delays, infighting and several hours of public testimony from dozens of students, parents, educators and others seeking the expanded protections.

In our view, this is not a vote driven by common sense, human compassion or what’s best for Ohio families. It is, rather, a vote driven by fear, bigotry and exaggerated concerns.

In June, on the 50th anniversary of Title IX — the landmark federal law that requires public schools to treat all students as equals regardless of gender — the Biden administration proposed updates to the law, like including full protections from sex-based harassment and protecting LGBTQ+ students “from discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity and sex characteristics,” the proposal states.

This is at the heart of the original intent of Title IX, to protect more vulnerable students from being lost and forgotten, discriminated against because of who they are. Opponents of expansion, however, don’t see it that way. In fact, they see it nearly in the opposite fashion. The board members who voted against expansion, in fact, were voting in favor of discrimination.

Some of the hateful hyperbole was stripped out from the resolution prior to the vote, but the net impact is still the same: It’s open season on LGBTQ+ students and their families thanks to the state education board. The argument that LGBTQ+ students competing in sporting contests would be too difficult to manage is just an excuse for this bigotry.

“We mourn the loss of schools and educators as trusted, safe spaces for children to turn to when grappling with complicated issues of identity and family dynamics,” said Cynthia Peeples, founding director of Honesty for Ohio Education. “We mourn for the loss of humanity from those state board of education members who chose partisan politics over their duty to protect the rights and safety of all Ohio children.”

We appreciate the sentiments expressed by Sandusky Schools superintendent Dan Rambler.

“Sandusky City Schools has a long history of supporting all students,” he said. “We know students thrive when their needs are met and when they are in an educational environment that is safe and healthy. Providing this safe learning space is a core value of our schools, community, students, families and staff members. Sandusky City Schools will continue to educate and prepare students for wonderful opportunities following graduation.”

We urge local school districts to reject the narrow-minded resolution of the state board and to accept that there are all kinds of families and everyone deserves equal treatment under the law and in our public education settings. Time, we’re sure, will eventually render this kind of bigotry to the trash bin of history. In the meantime, however, the way to fight it is through the proactive acceptance of others.

