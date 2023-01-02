Editorial Roundup: Ohio

Of course, Ms. Krumholz is correct. The most important political purpose of the R.G.A. is to take in money from contributors that would be illegal to give a candidate directly. To be sure, the Democrats do exactly the same thing for exactly the same reason. Moreover, every statewide constitutional office has a national, party-based organization that does this too.

Pay-to-play laws at both the state and federal level are a joke when so easily evaded. In Ohio, the gambling laws Mr. DeWine signed into law are especially lucrative for sports-betting interests because the state collects taxes on net revenue rather than gross revenue. That allows gambling interests to hook bettors with promotional incentives subsidized by state taxpayers.

The A.P. report notes that FirstEnergy also used the R.G.A. as a pass-through for campaign contributions to Mr. DeWine’s 2018 campaign. As governor, Mr. DeWine signed bailout legislation for FirstEnergy-owned nuclear power plants that also locked in rates with excess profit for the utility.

Mr. DeWine also appointed Sam Randazzo as chairman of the Public Utilities Commission following a private meeting with FirstEnergy executives. While Mr. Randazzo denies any wrongdoing and has not been charged with any crime, FirstEnergy’s plea agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice stipulates that $4.3 million of $22 million paid to Mr. Randazzo for consulting was a bribe for assistance as PUCO chairman in passing Ohio House Bill 6.

Political spending is skyrocketing because the return on investment is excellent. Politicians of both parties routinely shape the law to protect the interests of the source of their campaign cash. On corruption, the spectrum isn’t right or left, it’s north or south. There is a slice of society that reaps benefits forcibly provided by the great mass of citizens without political power beyond the ballot box.

As Ohioans await the start of corruption trials related to the FirstEnergy bribery scandal, the worst breach of trust is that nothing has changed. Political payola is business as usual in Ohio, a heartbreaking fact for anyone who truly loves our state.

Youngstown Vindicator. December 31, 2022.

Editorial: Be very cautious with gaming that is now available

Each year on Jan. 1, most of us find ourselves looking forward with great anticipation to what the new year might bring.

We are hopeful for things such as good health, exciting adventures, great love or newfound wealth and prosperity.

It’s that hope for quick wealth and prosperity that has us most concerned this New Year’s holiday. That’s because, beginning today, sports betting is legal in Ohio. While we do acknowledge that some of the gambling revenue is set to go to a good cause — to the Ohio Sports Gaming Profit Veterans Fund — the dangers of gaming also are very, very real.

Ohio House Bill 29 takes effect today allowing legalized and regulated sports gaming in our state either through licensed operators of online sportsbooks or through brick-and-mortar establishments.

The bill set a licensing and regulatory framework and created the Ohio sports gaming lottery that will be operated through terminals at certain liquor-permit establishments.

Indeed, the concept has been highly anticipated by sports fans and those who like to dabble in gambling.

Sure, it can bring a thrill and some quick cash, but we caution that sports betting also can be dangerous and quickly spiral out of control, particularly for compulsive gamblers.

On this New Year’s Day, we urge those of you who might want to take advantage of Ohio’s new gaming law to include realistic personal spending limits in your list of resolutions for 2023. And stick to it.

That’s critical, especially since gambling now will be accessible so easily here in our valley.

Approval was granted for sports gaming at Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course in Austintown, and several other Valley businesses have received approval for sports betting kiosks.

Also, Phantom Fireworks Inc. has received a provisional license from the state to operate as a local sports gaming proprietor. The Youngstown-based fireworks distributor wants to operate a sports book location at downtown Youngstown’s Covelli Centre.

Undeniably, it all sounds very exciting for Ohio and for our region. And indeed, it is.

Many wonder how will it change our Valley in the long run? Perhaps more importantly, we ask will it take needed money out of the pockets of residents whose compulsiveness makes it difficult to walk away.

Gambling addiction counselors and experts advise compulsive gamblers to talk to their health care provider or seek help from a mental health professional.

The Mayo Clinic offers these recovery skills that may help resist urges of compulsive gambling. Please read them and, on this New Year’s Day, if you face gambling addiction, vow not even to start.

l Stay focused on your No. 1 goal: Not to gamble.

l Tell yourself it’s too risky to gamble at all. One bet typically leads to another and another.

l Give yourself permission to ask for help, as sheer will power isn’t enough to overcome compulsive gambling. Ask a family member or friend to encourage you to follow your treatment plan.

l Recognize and then avoid situations that trigger your urge to bet.

l Family members of people with a compulsive gambling problem may benefit from counseling, even if the gambler is unwilling to participate in therapy.

If you think you or someone you know has a gambling problem, the National Council on Problem Gambling operates a confidential 24/7 hotline and text line at 1-800-522-4700.

Also, Ohio for Responsible Gambling offers help. It can be reached online at www.ohio.gov/responsible-gambling or by calling 1-800-589-9966.

Make this new year a good one. Please be smart and be cautious.

