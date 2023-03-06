Editorial Roundup: Ohio

They should be interested.

Police licensure is a great idea -- to regularize professional requirements and ensure continuing training. In light of the terrible events in Memphis and other places that exposed police cultures and practices deeply in need of reform, Ohio would be wise to put legislative heft behind law-enforcement licensure. At a minimum, Scott’s proposal deserves wide attention and careful consideration.

Editorial: Editorial: Ohio’s bad bet

The first month’s numbers on sports betting in Ohio confirm the gambling industry knows their business better than state budget analysts.

In January, Ohioans wagered $1.1 billion on sports including the $320 million in promotion credits provided to lure gamblers with seemingly free money.

State revenue estimates for sports betting of $3.35 billion a year look laughable while gaming industry estimates of $9 billion to $12 billion look solid.

Ohio’s 10 percent tax on the sports-betting profits produced about $21 million for the state, well ahead of the $34 million projection for the entire year.

Gov. Mike DeWine is already trying to double the state’s take on sports betting, and The Blade Editorial Board reiterates our strong support for boosting the tax as soon as possible, as high as possible.

Gambling merely repurposes money the sports bettors would otherwise spend on more productive purchases.

Soon the downside of gambling will hit Ohioans experiencing the loss of capital without offsetting asset to compensate. The thrill of the gambling experience is not only without value, it’s counterproductive economically. It encourages financially reckless decisions that destroy personal-capital formation. Ohio should extract as much as politically possible from the sports-betting companies reaping huge profits.

Ohioans who want to gamble on a game don’t care at all about the tax rate for the bookie taking their bet. The professional sports franchises and college conferences taking in more TV money because gambling helps the ratings for their games have nothing to lose from raising the tax rate.

Editorial: Proposed new rail regulations common sense

U.S. Sens. Sherrod Brown, D-Cleveland, and J.D. Vance, R-Cincinnati, are co-sponsors of an important piece of legislation that would impose both new regulations for the railroad industry and financial consequences for breaking them. The Railway Safety Act of 2023 may have been inspired by a disaster in East Palestine, but the changes could help keep people across the country safer.

Among the necessary changes included in the act are requirements that all rail carriers with trains carrying hazardous materials — even those that do not fall under existing regulations for high-hazard flammable shipments — must create emergency response plans and provide information and advance notification to the emergency response commissions of each state through which a train will pass.

The bill would also set train crews at a two-person minimum and require the U.S. Department of Transportation to take another look at rules on train size and weight. And it would set a requirement for installing, maintaining and placing devices that detect overheated bearings and other mechanical problems, and mandate that they be scanned every 10 miles.

Under the proposed act, the Federal Railroad Administration would be required under the bill to update inspection regulations to assure rail cars carrying hazardous materials receive regular checks by trained mechanical experts.

It sounds like a lot of “why weren’t we already doing this?” Doesn’t it?

And the danger exists that industry lobbyists will again bend lawmakers’ ears (or fatten their wallets) to a degree the legislation will not survive. But we must hope lessons have been learned as East Palestine continues to recover and that members of Congress understand they will be held accountable should they fail to do the right thing.

Editorial: Reforming train rules is critical

The train derailment last month in East Palestine, Ohio, has rightly spurred closer examination of the rules and regulations governing railroads and how hazardous waste is transported.

Although no one was injured or killed in the crash, it was an environmental disaster and steps must be taken to reduce the likelihood of a similar event.

Several of the derailed train cars were carrying hazardous chemicals, including vinyl chloride, and caught fire. Concerned about the possibility of an explosion, authorities later executed a controlled burn, sending a plume of black smoke into the sky.

Residents were temporarily evacuated from the surrounding area, and although they have been allowed to return, many have complained of lingering odors, illness and other problems. There have been reports of fish kills in local waterways and other environmental damage.

Despite the assurances of officials that the water from the municipal supply is safe, residents are quite reasonably worried about the long-term impact to both their health and the local environment.

Even though cleanup is underway — some of the contaminated material is being disposed of at Ross Incineration Services in Eaton Township — the effort will be long. Monitoring will be necessary for years to come. All of this will be expensive, and the train’s operator, Norfolk Southern, should bear the brunt of those costs.

As seems to be the case with most things these days, the aftermath of the crash has featured partisan vitriol with folks on both sides of the aisle trying to score political points. That’s disappointing and distracts from the important work that remains to be done in East Palestine and beyond.

We were pleased, however, to see a bipartisan bill introduced in the U.S. Senate this week. If passed, it would lead to meaningful reform to make the nation’s railways, including those that run through Lorain County, safer. Both of Ohio’s senators, Democrat Sherrod Brown and Republican J.D. Vance, are among the sponsors.

The bill would increase inspections and limit the length of freight trains, which have grown increasingly long in recent years, sometimes stretching over two miles. The train that crashed in East Palestine was around 1.7 miles long.

Although the derailed train had three crew members, the industry is moving toward a single person operating a train, The Associated Press reported. The bill would mandate two-person crews, which seems far safer.

Railroads also would be required to inform state emergency officials of hazardous materials being transported on trains. The state must make certain that local authorities are notified as well. Doing so would provide crucial information to first responders so they know what they’re dealing with in the event of a problem.

Requiring such information to be passed along to the authorities not only makes sense, railroads have done it in the past.

Avon Lake Law Director Gary Ebert helped negotiate a deal with the railroads while he held the same position in Bay Village in 1998. He said Norfolk Southern agreed to develop software that would notify first responders about hazardous materials being transported through Bay Village and several other Cuyahoga County communities. He said the requirement lapsed in 2008.

“If it worked then, obviously it can work now,” Ebert said.

Agreed.

The bill would increase registration fees paid by railroads companies to fund expanded HAZMAT training grants for local first responders.

Another provision would require that trains carrying hazardous waste be scanned by hotbox detectors every 10 miles. The railroads currently decide where to place the detectors, which monitor for overheating train components.

A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board found that the derailment in East Palestine was caused by overheated bearings on one of the cars. The crew was trying to stop the train after being alerted to the problem just before it derailed.

The bill also would increase fines for safety violations, among numerous other changes.

Few people will be surprised to learn that the railroads are not on board with the bill.

A spokesperson for the Association of American Railroads told the AP that the bill contained a “wish list” and that some of its proposals “would not prevent a similar accident in the future.”

Perhaps, but as the trade group said, 99.9% of hazardous materials shipments reach their destinations safely. That means 0.1% don’t. When there are problems, the consequences, as we’ve seen in East Palestine, can be devastating.

The bill would help prevent future disasters, and Congress should move swiftly to make it law.

