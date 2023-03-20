Editorial Roundup: Ohio

Generation Now effectively laundered more than $59 million in illicit contributions -- as FirstEnergy itself admitted in a 2021 Deferred Prosecution Agreement with federal prosecutors. The 501(c)(4) “social welfare” dark money group was indicted in 2020, along with Householder, former Ohio GOP Chair Matt Borges and three other Statehouse figures, including Jeff Longstreth.

In 2021, Generation Now entered a guilty plea as part of a plea bargain, admitting culpability to one count of racketeering. Longstreth, who also pleaded guilty in a plea deal, signed the plea agreement on behalf of Generation Now.

Other 501(c)(4) dark-money groups could hardly avoid grasping the significance of this. The U.S. Department of Justice has just signaled to other dark-money enterprises that it’s willing to, and can, use RICO (the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) aggressively to bust open dark-money influence-peddling secrets.

That’s a good start against dark money, but Ohio can do much more.

From the governor’s office, to Statehouse leaders, lawmakers and citizens, Ohioans need to embrace their obligation to prioritize reforms aimed at ripping the veil from dark-money giving and influence-peddling in the state.

Other states have done it. Ohio can, too. Until citizens can learn the true sources of donations, including for big-ticket candidate and ballot issue campaigns, and for the mountains of lobbying money spent at the Statehouse, corruption will continue to thrive.

In fairness to the General Assembly, some members have tried to close Ohio’s huge gaps in campaign disclosure. But those proposals were spiked by Republican legislative leaders who like the status quo just fine.

For instance, House Bill 737 of 2020, sponsored by Republican Rep. Gayle Manning, of North Ridgeville and Democratic Rep. Jessica Miranda, of suburban Cincinnati, would have required corporations or labor organizations to itemize independent campaign expenditures. GOP leaders, who decide what gets voted on, and what doesn’t, ignored that bill.

Two other 2020 bills also aimed to tighten campaign finance laws. Those measures also died. One was sponsored by Democratic Reps. Bride Rose Sweeney, of Westlake, and Allison Russo, of suburban Columbus (who became House minority leader in 2022). It would have required additional campaign funding disclosures. A third 2020 plan, by then-GOP Reps. Diane Grendell, of Chesterland, and Mark Fraizer, of suburban Columbus, also aimed to broaden campaign funding disclosures -- and like the other two 2020 bills, went nowhere.

States can and have moved to regulate or at least publicize dark money deployed in their elections. Recent example: The statewide ballot issue Arizona voters resoundingly approved in November. The measure, Arizona Proposition 211, also termed the “Voters’ Right to Know Act,” drew “yes” votes from 72% of the Arizonans voting on it and carried every one of Arizona’s 15 counties.

According to the Arizona Republic, the ballot measure “requires disclosure of the donors who currently can give to an umbrella organization and not have their names reported.” That is, Proposition 211 aims to “put some sunlight on so-called ‘dark money’ groups.”

And in 2020, Alaska voters approved Ballot Measure 2, best known for establishing ranked-choice voting in that state. But also included in Measure 2, according to the nonpartisan Campaign Legal Center, is a requirement that, “once a person contributes more than $2,000 to groups that spend money to influence candidate elections, the contributor must disclose the true source of that money… (and) any group that spends money to influence candidate elections must disclose the true source of any contributions that exceed $2,000.”

There is no good reason why Ohio can’t or shouldn’t require full disclosure of campaign donors. If the General Assembly’s Republican leaders won’t move to fix that facet of Ohio’s Broken Government, the voters, via a ballot issue, should.

___

Toledo Blade. March 16, 2023.

Editorial: Volatility mis-defined

The financial literacy requirements the Ohio Senate wants to impose on state school kids should start with a refresher at the Statehouse.

Auditor of State Keith Faber on March 9 told the Ohio Retirement Study Council that alternative investments owned by the State Teachers Retirement System reduce the volatility of the portfolio. Volatility is the measure of risk in the portfolio, so it is eyebrow raising to hear the auditor characterize the most dangerous investments as the safest.

Ideally, Ohio’s auditor would fully understand that private market investments report untrustworthy results. They include borrowed money in a fund, and their value is set solely by the general partner who has an inherent conflict of compensation tied to the self-valuation.

Doesn’t anyone in Ohio government remember the fake transactions shown to hide Tom Noe’s theft of state money in the Coingate scandal?

A third of STRS’ portfolio is in these private market investments, inserting concealed volatility into a fund that provides pensions to Ohio’s retired teachers.

An investment that can be sold easily and cheaply in a public market is significantly less risky than an asset which can only be sold in an expensive negotiated transaction.

These investments, which are leveraged, illiquid, and conflicted are ultrahigh risk, as Ohio’s auditor should know. The danger of alternative investments was exposed by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, which serviced the accounts of many, if not most, of the venture capital startup companies in the United States.

Those deposits would have been wiped out, potentially ruining billions of dollars in investments, such as STRS’, if not for the bailout.

___

Youngstown Vindicator. March 17, 2023.

Editorial: Fear of losing home should be avoidable

There is much work to do if Ohio is to make the leap for which we all hope in the coming years. Among the problems still without a solution is the shortage of affordable housing. In fact, according to data from the Coalition of Homelessness and Housing in Ohio released Thursday, that problem is getting worse.

Cleveland.com reports the data showed for every 100 households with “extremely low income,” there are 40 affordable units. That is a 6 percent decrease from last year. Sharp increases in rent, the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation across the board also are worsening the problem.

“This year we have legislation that would bolster the Ohio Housing Trust Fund and create a new state housing tax credit,” said COHHIO Executive Director Amy Riegel, according to cleveland.com. “Let’s not squander these opportunities to make home a reality for thousands of homeless families, low-income seniors, people with disabilities and other vulnerable Ohioans.”

Without enough housing being built (or too many buildings falling into dangerous disrepair), and without enough good-paying jobs to support monthly rent payments, the problem will spiral unless something breaks the cycle.

“With nearly 400,000 households spending over half their income on rent, many families are living on the edge,” Riegel said. “If a parent loses a job, gets sick or becomes pregnant, the family too often faces eviction and the prospects of homelessness.”

There is funding available for just the kind of one-time investments that might make that difference. There are also plenty of other good projects that could use a funding boost. But lawmakers must get their priorities in order, and access to affordable housing will help support the economy for which we are aiming. There’s no place like home, but too many Ohioans are waiting for the folks in Columbus to take the first step so they can get there.

___

Sandusky Register. March 15, 2023.

Editorial: Failing grades for lawmakers

It strikes us as painfully ironic that some of our area school districts are being financially smacked down — big time — by the continuing valuation dispute for the NEXUS pipeline. For Edison Schools, the loss is around $700,000 just this year. For other districts like Margaretta and Perkins, spreadsheets also cannot be completed until the dispute is settled.

The 256-mile, 36-inch interstate natural gas transmission pipeline is designed to transport up to 1.5 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from eastern Ohio to an existing pipeline system to interconnects in southeastern Michigan. That is a moneymaker for the company, no doubt, because the appetite for clean-burning relatively inexpensive natural gas is never-ending.

Local communities — desperate for secure funding for local schools — approved construction of the pipeline through their communities based on much higher evaluations. The company contends those valuations — for a variety of reasons — are incorrect and need to be lowered. In hindsight, that would seem to have been a predictable outcome.

The county auditors in 12 of the 13 Ohio counties agreed to a figure of $950 million, but Lorain County appealed and the money is stuck no man’s land, where it isn’t available to school districts.

It’s not clear to us how the valuations were reached or where the number should be. But what is clear is that state lawmakers have not made secure funding for our schools a priority, which hurts public education in the state. What lawmakers have accomplished in the past three decades is to shift more and more of the financial burden on local taxpayers, through a funding system the Ohio Supreme Court found to be unlawful and unfair.

And despite a court order to fix it, lawmakers haven’t. This is the job lawmakers are sent to Columbus to fix, developing effective, fair and progressive policy to positively impact education in the state. But it requires wise, mature leadership, which, unfortunate as it is, isn’t a common commodity in Columbus. It’s been gerrymandered out.

Instead of developing creative solutions to improve public education in Ohio through sound funding and new revenue sources, lawmakers act as if they are Puritan reformers slapping a ruler to their hand, lecturing education professionals about standards of conduct, standards which they know little about.

Instead of supporting public education, they reroute funding to private institutions while acting aghast at real life in classrooms when it makes them uncomfortable.

Instead of funding solutions they propose legislation to arm teachers, censor history classes and monitor language.

Instead of finding ways to improve education, they pass legislation to consolidate power and institutionalize education as a political weapon.

Voters must see past their rhetoric and hold them accountable.

