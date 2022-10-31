Editorial Roundup: Ohio

As part of its just released State of Mental Health in America report based on national data from 2020, the organization unsurprisingly found a country in emotional and mental distress.

— 21% of adults were experiencing mental illness, the equivalent of more than 50 million people

— 12 million adults seriously thought about suicide

— 55% of adults with mental issues received no help

Even more distressing, America’s children are in the middle of a mental health crisis of their own.

With its 16 mental health care facilities for children — four in Columbus included — Mental Health America, ranks Ohio 27th in the nation when it comes to youth mental illness and access to care.

It found that one in 10 children experience depression that severely impairs their ability to “function at school or work, at home, with family, or in their social life.”

Kids are in crisis

Those findings mesh with what U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy told Columbus Dispatch journalists last week during a visit with the editorial board centered on mental health.

He says he routinely thinks of three numbers.

“One is the number 57. It is the percentage increase in suicide that we have among youth in the decade prior to the pandemic. The pandemic has certainly made it worse for some kids. Another number is 44%. That’s the percentage of high school students who say they are persistently sad and hopeless. This is astonishing because it’s nearly half of high school students,” he said. “The third number is 11. That’s a number of years it takes on average from when a child experiences mental health symptoms to when they actually get care.”

In this year’s State of the State address, Gov. Mike DeWine declared mental health one of his top priorities, saying Ohio could lead the world “in behavioral health research, community care and workforce development.”

What is being done about mental health in Ohio?

The governor has made some progress.

Among other things, DeWine’s administration has invested $69 million to build mental crisis centers and mobile crisis teams, $84 million for hospitals and health centers to boost pediatric services.

There is another $85 million set aside for paid internships, scholarships, licensing and other incentives for students who join the behavioral workforce.

Advocates question what the long-term impact will be of those efforts, particularly when there is a shortage of behavioral health workers.

Despite an increased demand, there is reportedly only one psychiatrist for every 10,000 people in Ohio, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness Ohio.

The American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry estimates that one in five American children have a mental, emotional, or behavioral disorder in a year’s time.

It says that there are 13 psychiatrists for every 100,000 Ohio children.

That’s an improvement from 2020 when there were just 11 psychiatrists per 100,000 children. Our state has about 2.6 million children younger than 18.

Communities no doubt need more funding to expand access to care, but as Murthy stressed we will not be able to tackle the mental health crises with money alone. A cultural shift is needed.

Murthy offered the following points for change:

Redefine success for children

“I think that we have pushed our kids to pursue a model of success that is creating stress and is not contributing to happiness or fulfillment. It is a model of success that tells them that they are successful if they acquire wealth, power or fame. Even if we don’t tell them that directly, we tell them indirectly through the stories that we lift up, the people we profile as being successful. You and I probably know many people who are rich, powerful and famous — all three — who are profoundly unhappy. We don’t want our children to fall into that.”

Change conversation

“You can’t mandate how anyone speaks about mental health in a certain way, but all of us have the choice to speak about mental health in a way that does not promote stigma. We have the choice to share our own stories and struggles in a way that people understand it’s not something to be ashamed of. We have the opportunity to talk to our kids about mental health. Start those conversations so they at least know there is no shame in asking for help.”

Build connections

“There are social connections that have really suffered over the years. We have become disconnected from each other. We participate less in community organizations. People have friends over less often for meals. Fewer people have individuals that can rely on their networks. More people feel isolated and alone and that has real consequences for our mental health but also for our physical health.”

“People who struggle with loneliness are not only at increased risk for anxiety and depression, but also at increased risk for heart disease, premature death, dementia, sleep disturbance, and the list goes on.”

Toledo Blade. October, 25, 2022.

Editorial: Faber foot-dragging

Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber has made his Special Investigations Unit, the department devoted to public integrity probes, the focal point of his re-election campaign. But Mr. Faber has been silent on the most important case the SIU team is working. Perhaps the investigation has been delayed so as to avoid making it a political issue before the Nov. 8 election.

Since August of 2021, state auditors have been investigating an allegation raised by Wade Steen, State Teacher Retirement System of Ohio trustee, a certified public accountant appointed by Gov. Mike DeWine. Mr. Steen says $7.8 million in performance bonuses paid to STRS investment staff in 2019 was based on unreported investment management expenses of $160 million. Mr. Steen says the shaved expenses improved the five-year investment performance by 0.244%, making STRS in-house investment staff eligible for bonuses that would otherwise have fallen short of the benchmark required for the extra pay.

Independent pension expert Edward Siedle, hired by the Ohio Retired Teachers Association to study the STRS records looking for funds to restore the teacher’s cost-of-living-adjustment, first raised the red flag on too-good-to-be-true expenses.

STRS uses CEM Benchmarking, a Toronto-based specialist with 400 clients, to compare their costs to peer-group pension funds. CEM documents cited by Mr. Steen and Mr. Siedle disclosed that STRS-supplied investment costs did not include performance fees paid outside alternative investment funds.

After 14 months on the case, the auditor’s vaunted Special Investigations Unit has failed to answer an elementally simple question; did STRS include all costs for outside investment management when measuring their return on investment? STRS says they did; their external validation firm, with extensive knowledge of what other public pensions pay, will not validate those costs without proof STRS would not supply.

Since Mr. Faber’s SIU began this single-issue probe, STRS has twice paid multimillion-dollar bonuses to investment staff. Ohioans needed a definitive answer to STRS accounting veracity from Mr. Faber before those bonuses were paid.

Instead of putting in the necessary time to do his main job, Mr. Faber has launched an epic election-fraud theory from the safe confines of a Tea Party Republican event that is one of the most irresponsible statements by an Ohio elected official this century.

Mr. Faber told a Westerville group that while election fraud is unlikely in Ohio, election boards in the state could be facilitating ballot fraud in other states.

___

Youngstown Vindicator. October 28, 2022.

Editorial: Funding to Ohio’s rural schools is very good start

Last week, Ohio lawmakers received a proposal that would divide approximately $600 million among the 38 schools districts in Ohio’s 18 Appalachian counties. State Reps. Jay Edwards, R-Nelsonville, and Shane Wilkin, R-Hillsboro, introduced the Accelerated Appalachian School Building Assistance Program as a way to further support the more than 58,000 students in those school districts, according to a report by The Columbus Dispatch.

“For too long, Ohio has prioritized investment in students from cities over students in rural areas,” Edwards said. “The introduction of this legislation sends a message to leaders in Columbus that it is time we deliver equitable school facility investment to Appalachian Ohio.”

He’s right, of course, though the reality is it is far past time for Ohio lawmakers to come up with an equitable and constitutional funding formula for all schools.

Still, we know rural districts often are ignored in Columbus while also incurring costs (student transportation, for example) that do not hamper more urban districts.

Imagine the good it would do for Ohio if students in its Appalachian counties were receiving the kind of support that could propel them into what we are being assured will be a miraculously booming economy. Imagine how far behind they will remain if the state continues to ignore them.

All these kids need is a fair shot. They’ve not been given one, yet.

Lawmakers have a chance to start now.

