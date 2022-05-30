Editorial Roundup: Ohio

His service also included stints at the Ohio State Employee Relations Board, acting director of the Department of Natural Resources, personnel director for the state and for Cuyahoga County, leadership of the Ohio Highway Patrol, and more.

He faced his controversies, as any public official in those roles likely would. Leadership in government often is about handling conflict. Most people who dealt with Denihan found him to be a thoughtful leader in search of solutions, even when they did not agree with his decisions.

As word spread of his passing, messages came in to our office in response to our reporting:

“He was a gem.”

“One of the last lions of Cuyahoga County government.”

“I will attest to his altruistic spirit and his caring of those who experience mental illness and addiction.”

“If you ever heard the phrase, ‘Your life is not about you’ – he was the perfect example.”

Bill Denihan did not enter public service to enrich himself. Except for an unsuccessful 2001 run for mayor, he did not seek power. His goal was service, and he quietly went about providing it. Perhaps the best tribute to him would be the creation of a program at one of Cleveland’s colleges to train future leaders in his style, to impress upon the students the dignity of serving your community.

For more than 40 years, Denihan made a difference in our community and beyond it. We are all fortunate for his having stepped in to serve.

___

Toledo Blade. May 28, 2022.

Editorial: Husted’s other job

Jon Husted is taking state politics into groundbreaking new territory. It’s ground better left unbroken.

The lieutenant governor joined the Board of Directors of Columbus area–based Heartland Bank in March. The bank job is a paid position. His job with the state pays $176,000.

Mr. Husted won’t say how much the bank is paying him. The required paperwork revealing that isn’t due until after the November election. Taking the job isn’t a violation of state ethics laws. That is extraordinary and disturbing. Public officials in the executive branch shouldn’t be taking two paychecks, one from the taxpayers and another from a private entity.

This is a perfect example of the need to tighten up Ohio’s financial reporting and ethics laws for public officials.

While the job will increase Mr. Husted’s net worth it can only make voters increase their cynicism about the way the system works. Mr. Husted’s decision to join the bank board shows pathetic judgment and is tone deaf to the concerns of the people of Ohio. People are tired of politicians making their own rules.

Ohio’s weak ethics laws and financial reporting laws create an ethics-be-damned atmosphere in Columbus. Any elected official undertaking new private employment should be required to disclose their compensation immediately.

That the lieutenant governor thinks this is OK stinks. It’s not OK. It’s not that he plans to do anything wrong. It’s the appearance of impropriety.

It’s become commonplace in Columbus and Washington for public officials to spin through the revolving door into lucrative private sector opportunities after leaving office.

But Mr. Husted is the first in Ohio with the gall to do it while holding office. If this sort of thing continues, you can be sure Mr. Husted won’t be the last dual payroll Ohio lieutenant governor.

The lieutenant governor’s decision shows poor judgment. First, he should tell Ohioans what he’s being paid by the bank. Then he must decide whether he wants to serve the people or devote his time to private employment.

___

Youngstown Vindicator. May 26, 2022.

Editorial: No quick, easy solution for high inflation

If it seems as though Ohio’s economy is grinding to a slow slog, you’re not imagining things. Among other indicators, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose released data that show new business filings in the state decreased by 20 percent from March to April 2022, and 30% from April 2021 to April 2022.

In a news release sent from his state office, LaRose lamented soaring inflation has caused small business optimism to reach an all-time low.

“We’ve seen working Ohioans continue to pay the price for the current administration’s lack of leadership in reining in record high inflation,” said LaRose, who faces Democrat Chelsea Clark in the November general election. “Now, it’s Ohio small businesses who are left to suffer. The time for political games is over. It’s time for action. My message to Ohio entrepreneurs — I will continue to fight the bureaucratic incompetence in Washington and work with our legislative leaders to ensure the Buckeye State remains the destination state for starting a new business.”

Political games, indeed.

LaRose is correct, public officials — elected and otherwise — SHOULD be doing all they can to address the problem.

But the measures at their disposal are not perhaps as appealing as Ohioans might hope.

For example, among the moves that could be made by “the current administration” are increasing the number of immigrants legally allowed to work in this country, to address the worker shortage.

Or the Biden administration could ease tariffs put in place by President Donald Trump. Reports suggest American companies importing some Chinese-made products have paid more than $100 billion to cover those costs since the tariffs were imposed.

Meanwhile, the real power to do something about inflation lies with the Federal Reserve, which has been slow to act under Chairman Jerome Powell. The Fed increased its benchmark interest rate by half a percentage point earlier this month.

More such moves eventually should ease inflation, but they will increase interest rates and make it more difficult to borrow.

There is no win-win way to solve the inflation problem, and LaRose knows it. He is right to hope those in Washington, D.C., who can make a difference will do so. And certainly the moves to cut red tape for entrepreneurs working with his own office are commendable.

But reining in inflation will not be painless, and will take a concerted, long-term effort. Political showboating helps no one.

___

Elyria Chronicle-Telegram. May 24, 2022.

Editorial: COVID surges once more

It’s time to start paying closer attention to COVID-19 — again.

We suspect that’s as dispiriting to read as it was to write.

After the brutal omicron wave receded several months ago, the nation had time to catch its collective breath.

The pandemic never really went away, of course, but the numbers were low; public health measures, including mask mandates, fell largely by the wayside; and many acted as if the virus had been vanquished or at least reduced to a minor annoyance.

Yet people continued to fall ill and die.

The national death toll recently passed the 1 million mark and is still climbing, albeit slower than in the darkest days of the pandemic. For the record, as of last week, Ohio had recorded 38,590 COVID-related deaths, including 908 in Lorain County, since the pandemic began.

Deaths in Ohio have dropped from 65 three weeks ago to 57 two weeks ago to 40 for the week ending Thursday, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Unfortunately, the number of infections is ticking up again thanks to a subvariant of omicron, dubbed BA.2 (which has its own subvariants), making the rounds. It appears to be more transmissible, even if the symptoms for many who become infected don’t seem quite as bad.

Lorain County Public Health Commissioner Mark Adams said Friday the county was heading into the fifth week of an expected nine-week surge.

Two weeks ago, the county was rated on the nation’s virus heat map as having a green, or “low,” transmission rate. Last week, it jumped past the yellow “medium” transmission rate to the orange “high” rate.

“We knew it was fast-spreading,” Adams said. “We knew there was going to be a surge again. There’s still a pandemic going on.”

Ashtabula County was the only other county in Ohio listed as orange by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week. Another 16 counties were yellow and the remaining 70 counties were still green.

The situation well could change for the worse.

There were 11,013 cases reported in Ohio three weeks ago. That climbed to 15,970 cases two weeks ago and hit 19,536 cases for the week ending Thursday.

The actual numbers no doubt were far higher because many people who fall ill and take a home test don’t report their diagnosis to local health officials. Others might be asymptomatic and not even know they should take a test.

Another key metric is hospitalizations, which have been inching upward in recent weeks. There were 296 people hospitalized with the virus in Ohio three weeks ago. There were 353 people hospitalized two weeks ago and 473 for the week ending Thursday.

Those numbers aren’t high enough to threaten to overwhelm the health-care system. In Lorain County, only 2.7% of inpatient beds were being used to treat people infected with the coronavirus last week, according to the county’s Community Protection Team.

Even though the figures don’t seem alarming, hospitalizations are a lagging indicator of the state of the pandemic and thus bear watching.

According to CDC guidance, people in counties considered at high risk should wear masks indoors when in public. It would be ideal if everyone did so, but at this point in the pandemic we recognize that’s unlikely to happen.

Nevertheless, people should exercise caution as they go about their daily lives, including wearing masks in certain situations.

Folks who start to show symptoms of a COVID-19 infection should mask up to protect others they come into contact with, even if they think it might be seasonal allergies or a case of the sniffles. They also should get tested and follow isolation recommendations if the results are positive.

We also continue to encourage people who haven’t been vaccinated or received a booster shot to do so.

The vaccines are safe and effective. Both the Pfizer/BioNTech and Modera vaccines have received full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

We also hope children younger than 5 will soon be eligible to be vaccinated, something many parents desperately want to protect their kids.

They know the vaccines save lives and reduce the severity of the illness. There also are now treatments that help people recover.

The pandemic isn’t over, but we’re a lot better prepared to dealt with it now. We just need to use the tools available.

___

Sandusky Register. May 27, 2022.

Editorial: For Yost, nothing to see here

Once again, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is hiding. There’s a suspected serial rapist in Ottawa County that he’s been investigating for more than two years with complaints going back years. But Yost feels no sense of urgency or need to inform the public. We suspect he’ll do nothing, at all, about warning the public or bringing anyone to justice because seeking an indictment is “just too hard.” That wasn’t the case last year when Yost falsely accused a woman of lying about being raped and took her to trial. He refused to say anything after botching that case and disrespecting other women who reported being raped, which, in court motions, Yost said were also false claims.

Batter up

Good luck, we say, to the organizers and volunteers who helped launch the AMVETS baseball league’s 75th anniversary. They are Megan Stookey, Lamarqus Carr, Diana Knerr, Shasta Diamond, Talib Garrett, Ernie Green and Dontai Keys, and others. As of last week, 266 boys and girls between the ages of 4 and 13 are signed up to play. Opening day is Tuesday.

Keep all books

We were encouraged to read about the views of two local librarians — Molly Carver of the Sandusky Library and Jen Farrell, chair of the Ohio Library Council Intellectual Freedom Committee and a librarian at the Huron County Community Library — about the effort by some Ohio Republican lawmakers to ban certain books they don’t like. Both women are fundamentally opposed to banning books. It’s not about whether the people who want to ban books like the books or don’t like the books they want removed from shelves. It’s about the ability to access ideas. We’re simply sickened by the arrogance and false information people who want to ban books are spreading, but we’re glad there are sensible people out there willing to set them straight.

By the numbers

The Associated Press determined there was plenty of it to go around for who to blame for botching Ohio’s redistricting mandate. Voters in the state were adamantly clear — fair districts and fair elections were the goal — but that didn’t happen and it still hasn’t happened. The tally faulted GOP lawmakers and the Ohio Redistricting Committee, to a large degree. Those are the two groups that gained the most benefit by failing to draw up fair districts; the unfair districts that exist give them an unfair advantage in elections. The big losers: All Ohioans, who remained saddled with a poorly skilled, gerrymandered majority in both chambers of the legislature.

