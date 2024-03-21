Edwards and Minnesota take on Cleveland in non-conference action

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in non-conference play.

The Timberwolves are 23-9 on their home court. Minnesota scores 113.3 points and has outscored opponents by 6.6 points per game.

The Cavaliers are 21-12 in road games. Cleveland ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.6% from 3-point range.

The Timberwolves' 12.5 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 12.1 per game the Cavaliers allow. The Cavaliers score 6.7 more points per game (113.4) than the Timberwolves allow (106.7).

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Cavaliers won the last matchup 113-104 in overtime on March 9, with Darius Garland scoring 34 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Edwards is shooting 46.7% and averaging 26.7 points for the Timberwolves. Naz Reid is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jarrett Allen is scoring 16.3 points per game with 10.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Cavaliers. Garland is averaging 20.0 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 43.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 111.6 points, 43.3 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.2 points per game.

Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 106.0 points, 40.4 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark: out (achilles), Karl-Anthony Towns: out (knee), Rudy Gobert: day to day (rib), Naz Reid: day to day (head).

Cavaliers: Donovan Mitchell: out (nasal), Evan Mobley: out (ankle), Max Strus: out (knee), Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Dean Wade: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.