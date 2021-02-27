Ekholm scores twice, Predators defeat Blue Jackets 2-1

Ekholm struck again late in the second, this time with a wrist shot from the left point through traffic. That made for the first multi-goal game of Ekholm’s 551-game NHL career.

EKHOLM RETURNS

Ekholm returned to the Nashville lineup after missing the last six games with a lower-body injury. Ekholm was injured in the Feb. 9 game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, seeing just 11:29 of ice time and not playing in that match's third period. Saturday was just the fifth game Ekholm played in February. He missed the game the day before he was injured against the Lightning due to the birth of his second child.

FINALLY, A LEAD AFTER TWO

Entering Saturday, the Predators were the only team in the NHL not to take a lead into the third period this season. Nashville’s dreadful second-period goal differential through their first 19 games played a large part: Prior to Ekholm’s pair of second-period goals, the Predators had been outscored 25-6 in the middle period this season.

WELCOME GUESTS

This was the 48th meeting between the Predators and Blue Jackets in Nashville. Saturday’s victory gave Nashville its 38th win in those matchups. The Predators now hold a 4-1 advantage over the Blue Jackets this season, three of those victories coming in Nashville.

UP NEXT

The teams return to Bridgestone Arena on Sunday afternoon to wrap up their back-to-back series. This will complete the fourth of nine back-to-back sets for both the Blue Jackets and the Predators.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) moves the puck in front of Columbus Blue Jackets center Alexandre Texier (42) during first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski) Credit: Mark Zaleski Credit: Mark Zaleski

Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Cam Atkinson (13) and center Jack Roslovic (96) skate to the bench after Atkinson scored a goal against the Nashville Predators during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski) Credit: Mark Zaleski Credit: Mark Zaleski