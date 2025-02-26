Eleko leads Eastern Michigan against Miami (OH) after 20-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan hosts Miami (OH) after Sisi Eleko scored 20 points in Eastern Michigan's 76-72 win against the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Eagles are 1-11 on their home court. Eastern Michigan is 1-15 against opponents over .500.

The RedHawks are 8-6 against MAC opponents. Miami (OH) scores 65.4 points while outscoring opponents by 8.6 points per game.

Eastern Michigan's average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Miami (OH) allows. Miami (OH)'s 42.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.2 percentage points lower than Eastern Michigan has given up to its opponents (48.5%).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eleko is averaging 18.3 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles. Olivia Westphal is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Enjulina Gonzalez is averaging 17.5 points and 1.6 steals for the RedHawks. Maya Chandler is averaging 13 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 1-9, averaging 59.6 points, 26.5 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

RedHawks: 6-4, averaging 63.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.