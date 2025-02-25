Eleko leads Eastern Michigan against Miami (OH) after 20-point showing

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan takes on Miami (OH) after Sisi Eleko scored 20 points in Eastern Michigan's 76-72 win over the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Eagles have gone 1-11 at home. Eastern Michigan is 1-16 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The RedHawks have gone 8-6 against MAC opponents. Miami (OH) averages 65.4 points and has outscored opponents by 8.6 points per game.

Eastern Michigan averages 59.8 points per game, 3.0 more points than the 56.8 Miami (OH) allows. Miami (OH)'s 42.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.2 percentage points lower than Eastern Michigan has given up to its opponents (48.5%).

The Eagles and RedHawks square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eleko is scoring 18.3 points per game with 10.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Eagles. Olivia Smith is averaging 11.6 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 39.6% over the past 10 games.

Enjulina Gonzalez is averaging 17.5 points and 1.6 steals for the RedHawks. Maya Chandler is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 1-9, averaging 59.6 points, 26.5 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

RedHawks: 6-4, averaging 63.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.