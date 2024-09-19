Elko won't say if Reed or Weigman will start at QB for No. 25 Texas A&M against Bowling Green

Weigman sat out against the Gators while dealing with a sprain to his throwing shoulder that happened in the team’s opener and he aggravated in practice last week.

“Conner is going to be listed as day-to-day and week-to-week, however you want to word that, and we’ll kind of get him through and see where he’s at with everything,” Elko said. “We’ll continue to manage the quarterback room very similar to how we have and play the guy on Saturday that we think gives us the best chance to win.”

Reed was named Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week after throwing for 178 yards and two touchdowns and running for 83 yards and another score in the 33-20 win over Florida.

Weigman already had tests on his shoulder, but Elko said they’d do more this week before determining his status for Saturday.

“We’re going to re-image it to make sure there’s nothing there that we’re missing and make sure we have the right plan in place,” he said.

Elko was asked if there was a possibility that both quarterbacks could play Saturday if Weigman is healthy.

“You know I’m not going to answer that question, but thanks for asking,” Elko said.

Weigman won the job in camp after returning from a foot injury that limited him to just four games last season. He threw for 100 yards with two interceptions in Texas A&M’s season-opening loss to Notre Dame before bouncing back with two TD passes in the first half of a rout of McNeese State two weeks ago.

Running wild

The Aggies ran for a season-high 310 yards against the Gators and are tied for ninth in the nation by averaging 263 yards rushing.

Le’Veon Moss leads A&M’s rushing attack and has 264 yards rushing after running for a career-high 110 yards at Florida. He ranks seventh in the SEC by averaging 88 yards rushing a game and his three rushing TDs are tied for eighth in the conference.

Bowling Green has struggled against the run and ranks 120th in the nation by allowing 208 yards rushing a game.

“We’ve got our hands full,” Bowling Green coach Scot Loeffler said. “This is a very, very talented team. There’s some things where they’re very, very strong at that’s kind of our weaknesses a little bit. So, we’ve got to find different ways to get things done because they’re big, they’re powerful, super strong, athletic. Everything that you would think of when it comes to an SEC team.”

Changing sides

The Falcons will see a familiar face Saturday in Texas A&M defensive end Cashius Howell. He joined the Aggies this season after playing at Bowling Green for the last three seasons. Howell, who led the MAC with 9 ½ sacks last season, has nine tackles and a sack this year.

“I’m super happy for Cashius,” Loeffler said. “We recruited Cashius, love him and his family. Him and I are super close, and he’s doing well down there. I love to watch our guys do well, and he’s doing great, proud of him.”

Memory lane

Elko reminisced this week about his time at Bowling Green as these teams prepared to meet for the first time. He spent 2009-13 as the school’s defensive coordinator, helping the Falcons to a 10-4 record in 2013.

“Our family absolutely loved that town,” Elko said. “We have a lot of really fond memories, a lot of really good friends that live up in Bowling Green. A lot of respect for that school, a lot of respect for that university and their program.”

