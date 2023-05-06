Eloy Jiménez of White Sox hospitalized with abdominal pain

“He had some abdominal pain last night and it intensified throughout the night," White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said. "This morning we took him to the hospital for further evaluation and he’s still there. We should know something shortly.”

Jiménez is on a season-high eight-game hitting streak after going 1 for 4 with a single and two strikeouts in Friday night's 5-4 win over the Cincinnati Reds. He went 3 for 5 with a homer and three RBIs on Thursday.