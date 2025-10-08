Elton John, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Questlove, Twenty One Pilots and Raye to present at Rock Hall

NEW YORK (AP) — A glittering list of music figures will help present awards at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony this year, including Elton John, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Questlove, Twenty One Pilots, Missy Elliott and Raye.

The induction ceremony honoring Mariah Carey, Chubby Checker, Cyndi Lauper, OutKast, Phish, the Black Crowes, Oasis and more will take place in Los Angeles on Nov. 8, streaming live on Disney+.