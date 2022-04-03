Embiid, Philadelphia set for matchup with Cleveland

The 76ers are 28-19 in conference matchups. Philadelphia averages 109.2 points while outscoring opponents by 2.4 points per game.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The 76ers won the last matchup 118-114 on March 16, with Embiid scoring 35 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Garland is shooting 46.2% and averaging 21.6 points for the Cavaliers. Lauri Markkanen is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Embiid is averaging 30 points, 11.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the 76ers. Tyrese Maxey is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 110.9 points, 41.9 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.2 points per game.

76ers: 6-4, averaging 113.6 points, 42.8 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.0 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Jarrett Allen: out (finger), Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Rajon Rondo: day to day (ankle), Dean Wade: out for season (knee), Evan Mobley: out (ankle).

76ers: None listed.

