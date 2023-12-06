Emma Shumate has career game with 22 points and No. 12 Ohio State women rolls past Ohio 85-45

Thierry and Celeste Taylor had five steals each and Taylor also had seven assists. Three players had seven rebounds.

Jaya McClure led Ohio (2-4) with nine points.

The Buckeyes had no letdown, coming off their first win over a ranked team. They posted an impressive 78-58 win at Tennessee on Sunday, making them just the third nonconference opponent in 50 years to beat the Lady Vols by 20 or more in Knoxville.

Thierry had seven points in a 13-0 run that helped the Buckeyes take a 16-6 lead after one quarter. Shumate had 12-straight Ohio State points in the second quarter, all on three pointers, as the Buckeyes outscored the Bobcats 26-7 to lead 42-13 at the half. The spurt by Shumate was more than her previous career high.

Ohio State had seven 3s and shot 47% while the Bobcats shot 19% (5 of 26) and had 17 turnovers.

Ohio more that doubled their score in the third quarter, hitting 27 on a 3-pointer by Monica Williams with 1:13 to go but were still outscored 24-16 and trailed 66-29.

Ohio State was plus-16 in rebounding and used 13 offensive rebounds for a 14-0 difference in second-chance points. The Buckeyes also turned 26 turnovers into 31 points, although they also had 19 turnovers. They also had 16 points from the foul line, 10 more than Ohio, and an 11-7 advantage in 3-pointers.

The Bobcats ended up at 29.6% (16 of 54).

The Buckeyes start Big Ten play on Sunday when Penn State visits.

___ Get alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP women's college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball