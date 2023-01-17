Enaruna leads Cleveland State over Purdue Fort Wayne 72-60

Enaruna also had three steals for the Vikings (11-8, 6-2 Horizon League). Tujautae Williams added 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting and five rebounds. Deshon Parker shot 6 of 10 from the field and scored 12.

The Mastodons (12-7, 4-4) were led by Ra Kpedi with 13 points and 13 rebounds. Jarred Godfrey added 12 points and five assists, while Deonte Billups scored 11.