Enaruna, Lowder rally Cleveland State past Robert Morris 73-71

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Tristan Enaruna totaled 24 points and 12 rebounds and Drew Lowder sank a jumper with one second left to rally Cleveland State to a 73-71 victory over Robert Morris on Sunday.
Tujautae Williams added 15 points and nine rebounds for the Vikings (17-12, 10-8 Horizon League). Lowder scored 10 on 5-for-15 shooting.
Josh Corbin and Justice Williams scored 17 apiece to lead the Colonials (10-19, 6-12). Corbin added four assists. Markeese Hastings totaled 13 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
In Other News
1
Ohio Republican U.S. Senate primary debate to happen at Miami...
2
Woman found dead in Great Miami River in Hamilton identified as Dayton...
3
13-year-old shot in St. Clair Twp. tells deputies it was an accident
4
Twin brothers from Hamilton win top prize on TV game show
5
Monroe to seek tax issue for new high school