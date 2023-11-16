Enaruna scores 19, Cleveland State defeats Canisius 71-61

Led by Tristan Enaruna's 19 points, the Cleveland State Vikings defeated the Canisius Golden Griffins 71-61 on Wednesday night
news
By The Associated Press
42 minutes ago
X

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tristan Enaruna's 19 points helped Cleveland State defeat Canisius 71-61 on Wednesday night.

Enaruna also contributed 10 rebounds and three steals for the Vikings (3-1). Tujautae Williams scored 14 points, shooting 6 of 12 from the field and 2 for 6 from the line. Drew Lowder shot 5 for 11, including 3 for 9 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

The Golden Griffins (1-2) were led by Siem Uijtendaal, who recorded 16 points and six rebounds. Canisius also got 11 points from Tre Dinkins. In addition, Bryce Okpoh had 10 points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
‘We want to show even more students that they belong at Wittenberg’...
2
Rumble stripes added to Clark County road where fatal school bus crash...
3
Deal that kept W&S Open in Mason more costly than previously announced
4
Wittenberg opens student-owned and operated coffee bar
5
House Speaker calls local reps’ plan to undermine Issue 1 non-starter
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top