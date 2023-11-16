Enaruna scores 19, Cleveland State defeats Canisius 71-61

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tristan Enaruna's 19 points helped Cleveland State defeat Canisius 71-61 on Wednesday night.

Enaruna also contributed 10 rebounds and three steals for the Vikings (3-1). Tujautae Williams scored 14 points, shooting 6 of 12 from the field and 2 for 6 from the line. Drew Lowder shot 5 for 11, including 3 for 9 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

The Golden Griffins (1-2) were led by Siem Uijtendaal, who recorded 16 points and six rebounds. Canisius also got 11 points from Tre Dinkins. In addition, Bryce Okpoh had 10 points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.