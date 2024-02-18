Enaruna scores 31, Cleveland State tops Youngstown State 81-73

Tristan Enaruna scored 31 points to guide Cleveland State over Youngstown State 81-73
news
By The Associated Press
35 minutes ago
X

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tristan Enaruna scored 31 points to guide Cleveland State over Youngstown State 81-73 on Saturday night.

Enaruna also had eight rebounds for the Vikings (16-11, 9-7 Horizon League). Tujautae Williams added 18 points and seven rebounds. Drew Lowder scored 10.

Ziggy Reid led the way for the Penguins (19-9, 11-6) with 19 points. EJ Farmer added 12 points and six rebounds. Brett Thompson had 12 points and five assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Springfield church bringing Ukrainian family to the U.S.
2
Local woman at Super Bowl rally: ‘What a fun experience that turned...
3
Semi hauling vehicles catches fire in Springfield
4
Springfield man indicted in shooting death near funeral home
5
Fenwick’s Mary Ann Rossi was ‘just the ultimate mother’
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top