Enaruna's double-double powers Cleveland State over Western Michigan 90-77

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tristan Enaruna finished with 32 points and 10 rebounds to lead Cleveland State over Western Michigan 90-77 on Thursday night.
Enaruna also had four steals for the Vikings (8-5). Jayson Woodrich scored 21 points and added six rebounds. Drew Lowder had 13 points and shot 5 for 10, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc.
Seth Hubbard led the way for the Broncos (2-9) with 23 points. Western Michigan also got 21 points from Javonte Brown. In addition, Owen Lobsinger finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
