EPA awards Great Lakes grants to Central Michigan, Clarkson

Central Michigan will receive $10 million to monitor approximately 1,000 wetlands over the next five years. The money will help the school monitor the health and trends in plant, invertebrate, amphibian, fish, and bird communities as well as water quality.

“The Great Lakes program ensures that managers can make decisions about these critical ecosystems based on sound science while being proactive rather than reactionary,” said Donald Uzarski, director of Central Michigan’s Institute for Great Lakes Research.