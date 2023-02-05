Evacuations urged in Ohio town as train wreck smolders

Fire Chief Keith Drabick said it was so important to avoid the area “because a train carrying hazardous material wrecked in the town and is burning. Doesn’t get any simpler than that.”

Sheriffs went door-to-door Sunday to count residents remaining and urge people within the evacuation area to leave. “We are asking residents to please evacuate and cooperate,” officials said in a statement. Schools and village offices will be closed Monday and officials would determine that afternoon whether the school closure would be extended.

Norfolk Southern said 20 of the more than 100 cars were classified as carrying hazardous materials — defined as cargo that could pose any kind of danger “including flammables, combustibles, or environmental risks.” Some cars carried vinyl chloride, and at least one was “intermittently releasing” its contents via a pressure release device.

The National Transportation Safety Board said only 10 cars carrying hazardous materials derailed and five of them were carrying vinyl chloride, not 14 as was said earlier. And officials stressed again late Saturday that they had not confirmed the release of vinyl chloride other than from pressure release devices operating as designed.

Vinyl chloride, used to make the polyvinyl chloride hard plastic resin in a variety of plastic products, is associated with increased risk of liver cancer and other cancers, according to the federal government’s National Cancer Institute. Norfolk Southern was to provide a fact sheet listing all chemicals involved.

The evacuation order covered homes of 1,500 to 2,000 of the town’s 4,800 to 4,900 residents, but officials said it was unknown exactly how many were actually affected. About eight residents remained at an emergency shelter. Norfolk Southern opened an assistance center in the village to gather information from affected residents; village officials said 75 people went to the center Saturday and about 100 had been there Sunday morning.

Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar