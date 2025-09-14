Evander's stoppage-time goal helps Cincinnati beat Nashville 2-1, clinch playoff spot

Cincinnati (17-9-4), which had lost back-to-back games for the first time this season, is second in the Eastern Conference with 55 points this season. Philadelphia, the points leader in all of MLS, is first with 58.

On the counter-attack, Brenner Souza — commonly referred to as “Brenner” — ran onto a ball played ahead by Evander and scored from the center of the area to give Cincinnati a 1-0 lead.

Sam Surridge scored for Nashville in the 83rd minute.

Evan Louro started in his first appearance of the season in place of injured Roman Celentano (leg) and had four saves for Cincinnati.

Nashville (15-11-5) has lost five of its last six.

Joe Willis stopped six shots for Nashville.

Cincinnati beat Nashville 2-1 on March 29

