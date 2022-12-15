E.W. Scripps announces formation of new sports division

Brian Lawlor, who has led Scripps' local media division since 2009, will become the president of the sports division. He will also continue his role with local media until a possible replacement is named.

“Sports is one of the most important content genres in television, with its consistently large and dedicated audiences,” Lawlor said in a statement. “But the sports viewing marketplace has become extremely fragmented. Cable subscriptions are down, and regional sports networks are challenged, keeping fans from watching their home teams. Between our vast number of local stations and ION, a national network that can be customized in many markets, we believe Scripps is positioned to widely showcase leagues and players that are currently limited by aging distribution deals.”