Ex-Bills running back Nyheim Hines agrees to a 1-year deal with the Browns, AP source says

By TOM WITHERS – Associated Press
18 minutes ago
Former Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines has agreed to a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns that's worth up to $3.5 million, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team didn't announce the deal, which cannot become official until Wednesday, the start of the new league year.

Hines, who also is kick return specialist, was released by the Bills earlier this month. The seventh-year pro missed all of last season after a boating accident in which he suffered a torn ACL when he was struck by a jet skier in North Carolina.

He joined the Bills in a midseason trade from Indianapolis in 2022, and although he wasn't an impact player on offense, he returned two kickoffs for touchdowns against New England in the regular-season finale.

Hines was a fourth-round pick by the Colts in 2018.

