Ex-Browns coach Hue Jackson says team lied about rebuild

“That’s not the way it should be.”

A team spokesman said the Browns would not comment on Jackson's claims.

Jackson said he signed a contract extension midway through the 2017 season and wanted to make it public, but the team refused.

The 55-year-old said he's writing a book about his time with the Browns. The team went 1-15 in his first season, winless the second — joining the 2008 Detroit Lions as the only teams to go 0-16 — and he was dismissed after a 2-5-1 start in 2018.

Jackson, who is currently out of the NFL, said his chances to win in Cleveland were undermined by the team's overreliance on statistical data and dismal drafting. He said the team “also lied to try and paint the picture that I was against analytics.”

“People need to go back and look at those drafts and see where those players are today,” he said. "That should tell you all you need to know. They’re not on this team. They haven’t been. Some of them aren’t even in the league, but we were were expected to win.

“You can’t win that way.”

