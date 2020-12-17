Ex-Browns coach to call plays for Giants against Cleveland

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, who replaced Kitchens, isn't expecting the Giants to do much differently.

“First of all, I hope Coach Garrett is feeling OK,” Stefanski said opening his Zoom call. “I don’t think it changes much. They have an offensive philosophy that they believe in. I don’t think it changes much regardless of who is calling the plays on Sunday. ”

Kitchens was a popular choice when owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam hired the former Alabama quarterback, who endeared himself to Cleveland fans with his straight forward approach, Southern drawl, connection Browns QB Baker Mayfield and aggressive play-calling.

But a 2019 season that began with massive expectations — and talk of playoffs — quickly fizzled as the Browns underachieved, finished 6-10 and Kitchens was added to the long list of Cleveland coaching failures.

