Ex-Californian pleads guilty in child mutilation-sex scheme

He convinced a third victim, who was 12, to run away from her Ohio home and attempt to reach California to have sex with him, prosecutors alleged.

Encouraged by Locher, the girl first set fire to her home in a failed bid to kill her parents, prosecutors alleged.

Locher had promised he would pick her up, “bring her to California, and make her his ‘slave,' " the U.S. attorney's office said.

Locher moved to Indiana after authorities searched his home. He was arrested on Jan. 10 of this year in Indianapolis and sent back to California, authorities said.

Locher faces 15 years to 30 years in prison when he is sentenced next January.