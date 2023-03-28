Ex-Californian sentenced for child mutilation-sex scheme

Two girls sent him images and videos of self-harm that included cutting their breasts with razor blades, prosecutors said.

He convinced a third victim, who was 12, to run away from her Ohio home and attempt to reach California to have sex with him, prosecutors alleged.

Encouraged by Locher, the girl first set fire to her home in a failed bid to kill her parents, prosecutors alleged.

Locher had promised he would pick her up, “bring her to California, and make her his ‘slave,’” the U.S. attorney’s office said.

Locher moved to Indiana in 2021 after authorities searched his home. He was arrested in January 2022 in Indianapolis and sent back to California.