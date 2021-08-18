Ex-campus bookstore worker continues job fight in Ohio court

“How was that not bad faith?” Judge Terri Jamison asked Joseph Rosenthal, the assistant attorney general representing the university.

“There was no job for him to come back to,” Rosenthal replied. He said Youngstown State wanted to “bring finality to the situation,” as the back pay owed to Brady continued to accrue.

Jamison pressed Rosenthal on that point in the courtroom in Columbus, questioning that some comparable position couldn't have been found for Brady. He said he was told no other sales manager position existed.

Tyson acknowledged that Brady never took the back pay he was offered, which Youngstown State points to as evidence it dealt with him fairly.

Brady has argued that he believed it would jeopardize his case and his ability to get a different job at the university, where he had worked for 19 years, since he was a student there.

But Judges Betsy Schuster and William Klatt repeatedly noted that there was no actual job for Brady to return to. Tyson said Brady could have been offered another of the union openings at the university.

Klatt also questioned the university calling Brady back only to fire him again.

“Why shouldn't we be concerned about Youngstown State's motive, and how they did this?” he asked. Rosenthal said motive is not a factor for the court.

The only issue at hand was an arcane legal one: Whether Brady's initial case before the Ohio State Personnel Board of Review can be considered “adjudicated,” or formally decided, as opposed to simply being resolved or closed.

A lower court said it was not adjudicated, meaning it did not have the jurisdiction to fully review the facts of his dismissal. Tyson said accepting the university's decision to reverse its abolishment of Brady's position should be considered an adjudication. Rosenthal disagreed, suggesting the rescission was a form of settling the case without addressing its merits.

Klatt said a decision is expected soon.