Elliott said in a statement that Stalf agreed to resolve the mater “after the zoo made clear the goal was to pursue every means possible to destroy him.”

“The zoo made Mr. Stalf a scapegoat even though they knew about and audited every expenditure it now claims was improper. The expenditures at issue passed annual, formal audits,” he said, adding that his client's work had improved the zoo's national profile and increased its revenues.

Zoo board chairperson Keith Shumate said son of the zoo board, told the paper that the zoo has “a different view of things,” and stands by the forensic audit's conclusions. Shumate said the settlement will allow the zoo to move forward and focus on “what we should be doing: animal welfare and providing the community with a first-rate zoo.”