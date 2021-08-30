Ex-death row inmate to get $1M for wrongful imprisonment

The Ohio Controlling Board voted unanimously Monday to make the award to Joe D'Ambrosio. The money will come from the state’s wrongful imprisonment fund, which is part of a 2019 change in the law that allows people freed from prison because of police or prosecutorial misconduct to be eligible for compensation for serving prison time.

D'Ambrosio's attorney, Terry Gilbert, told Cleveland.com that the payment was "a major victory" that will allow his client to "move forward in his life and feel that he received some form of justice from the state of Ohio."