Ex-energy company worker gets prison in fraud, tax plea

44 minutes ago
A former Ohio-based energy company employee has been sentenced to prison for depositing hundreds of checks intended for his employer and using the money for himself

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — A former employee of an Ohio-based energy company has been sentenced to prison for depositing hundreds of checks intended for his employer and using the money for himself, federal prosecutors said.

Gregory Thomas Holland, 64, of Roanoke, Virginia, was sentenced Friday to three years in federal prison for wire fraud and filing false tax returns, said U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh in a news release.

Court documents show Holland pleaded guilty to the counts last year. He was employed at American Electric Power for more than 35 years and was responsible for managing the utility's interests regarding customer bankruptcies, including filing claims on behalf of AEP as well as processing and collecting customer payments.

In 2001, Holland opened a personal checking account using AEP’s name and address. Between May 2002 and January 2018, Holland admitted to depositing hundreds of checks intended for AEP into the and using the money for personal expenses, including a country club membership, car payments and clothing purchases, the news release said.

Prosecutors also said Holland didn't report the stolen income on his tax returns from 2011 through 2017. The court determined the total loss to AEP customers was $1.6 million with a loss to the IRS of another $88,000.

