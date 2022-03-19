Ex-energy company worker gets prison in fraud, tax plea

Gregory Thomas Holland, 64, of Roanoke, Virginia, was sentenced Friday to three years in federal prison for wire fraud and filing false tax returns, said U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh in a news release.

Court documents show Holland pleaded guilty to the counts last year. He was employed at American Electric Power for more than 35 years and was responsible for managing the utility's interests regarding customer bankruptcies, including filing claims on behalf of AEP as well as processing and collecting customer payments.