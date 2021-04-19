Ex-guard indicated on murder charge in inmate's 2020 death

Former Scioto County sheriff's office corrections officer Billy Thompson was indicted by a county grand jury Friday on murder, voluntary manslaughter and reckless homicide charges, the Ohio attorney general’s office said Monday.

The charges stem from a struggle that occurred as inmate Kevin Bailey was being moved within the Scioto County jail on May 25, 2020, officials said. Thompson is accused of having slammed Bailey to the ground, authorities said. Bailey, 56, died June 1 at a hospital due to blunt force trauma to the head, neck and torso, authorities said.