Ex-NFL head coach Kitchens joins South Carolina as analyst

South Carolina did not specify which side of the ball Kitchens might work on, although he'd always been an offensive assistant.

Kitchens has plenty of college experience in the Southeastern Conference as a player and coach. He was a three-year starter at quarterback for Alabama where he threw for 4,668 yards and 30 touchdowns.

He started his coaching career at at Glenville State in West Virginia before becoming a grad assistant coach for Nick Saban at LSU in 2000. He also was an assistant at North Texas and Mississippi State in 2004-05, where he coached alongside Beamer on Sylvester Croom's staff.

Kitchens went to the NFL in 2006 as a tight ends coach with the Dallas Cowboys under Bill Parcells.

