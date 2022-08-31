Ex-Ohio schools chief charged with kidnapping 2 kids in WVa

Morrison drove the children to an area where he stopped the vehicle and told the boy to get out to inspect one of the tires, the statement said. Once the boy went outside, the vehicle drove off with the girl still in it. When the girl started to cry, Morrison allegedly increased the offer to $100, according to the criminal complaint in Cabell County Magistrate Court.

Police said the girl was able to open a passenger door a few blocks later and leave. Neither child was injured.