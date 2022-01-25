Ex-West Virginia nonprofit finance chief sentenced for theft

Phillips was director of business and finance at the organization for more than 30 years and was responsible for all financial operations, according to court records.

The organization received more than $7 million in federal funding from July 2016 to June 2017 and Phillips used her position of trust and authority to steal nearly $1 million in that time span, prosecutors said. She also admitted to stealing more than $4.7 million from the organization from December 2013 through August 2020.