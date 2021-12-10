FAMU goes up against Akron

STEPPING UP: Akron's Enrique Freeman has averaged 14.3 points and 11.8 rebounds while Ali Ali has put up 11.8 points and 4.1 rebounds. For the Rattlers, MJ Randolph has averaged 17.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists while Jalen Speer has put up 11.2 points.MIGHTY MJ: Randolph has connected on 30.8 percent of the 13 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 6 over his last three games. He's also converted 73.5 percent of his free throws this season.

TWO STREAKS: Florida A&M has dropped its last four road games, scoring 54.5 points and allowing 70 points during those contests. Akron has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 92 points while giving up 58.